Orange hosts Toys for Tots Drive and holiday party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Adults danced and made merry at a holiday party to benefit the Toys for Tots Drive at Level 10 Nightclub on N. Center Street in Orange on Friday, Dec. 13.

The holiday party was in a spacious venue that included great food and music, a photographer and prizes for the raffle winners.

“Tonight is all about the kids,” Elroy Corbitt, the Orange Democratic Committee district leader for the South Ward, told the Record-Transcript at the event. “All of these unfortunate kids and families that we have, not only in Orange, but throughout Essex County. Mayor (Dwayne) Warren has been very passionate and very concerned about our youth throughout the city. Every year, he has a toy drive. He even has a coat drive. But for tonight, it’s all about getting the toys to the less fortunate kids throughout the city of Orange.”

“I feel great,” he continued. “It’s a wonderful night. A whole community is out, City Hall is out and we’re just out to have a good time and celebrate Christmas.”

Warren said at the party that local families will have their spirits lifted thanks to the donations made at the event.

“I am grateful to all who contributed to the toy drive and the employee’s who celebrated the holidays with us,” Warren said in a quote sent to the Record-Transcript on Sunday, Dec. 15. “Throughout Orange, there will be families whose spirits are lifted because of the kindness of those who donated. I am pleased to know Orange residents have made giving back a way of life.”

Many toys were collected and piled under the decorated Christmas tree at the event, sure to brighten the holiday for some children.

Cheryl Davis-Marshall, the mayor’s secretary, and Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten led the efforts to make the toy drive a success.

“The mayor’s annual toy drive, hosted by Cheryl Marshall, is in its eighth year,” Wooten said in a quote sent to the Record-Transcript on Monday, Dec. 16. “This is a time of year when the community comes together to ensure that many children will receive a new toy. It is always a pleasure to see the thoughtfulness of our community during this season.”

Under the tree were an estimated 200 toys for the Toys for Tots Drive, with guests adding more as they arrived.

“I’m having a good time at the employee holiday party toy drive,” Niles Clements, an accounts clerk for Orange City Hall, said at the event. “We’re giving away toys and I’m socializing with my co-workers and fellowship. This is a good time. It’s good to see everybody enjoying themselves. It’s good energy and good vibes here.”

In addition to the mayor and his wife, the Orange Municipal Council and Davis-Marshall, other event sponsors included the Bella Italia and Golden Krust restaurants, Level 10 Nightclub, The Shauger Group, Suez Water and Toys for Tots.

“This event is incredible,” James Moss, Orange Municipal Court administrator, said at the event. “Anything to give back to the kids. The court supports anything that’s positive for the children. We have a lot of toys here tonight. It looks like it’s over 200 toys and, hopefully, they’ll find their way to families that are in need.”