Glen Ridge seniors celebrate

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Senior Golden Circle, which is sponsored by the borough-sponsored, held its annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Glen Ridge Senior-Community Center at the Ridgewood Avenue Train Station.

It was a relaxed and festive event, with melodies played by keyboardist Arnie Abrams. The group sang traditional Christmas and Hanukkah songs, and individual parts were assigned for “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” the crowd enjoyed. Club member Ed Johnson lent his booming baritone to the refrain of “five golden rings,” which delighted the ladies. Johnson later proposed a toast to friendship.

According to club President Samantha Finneran, the Golden Circle is open to Glen Ridge residents and meets monthly. Activities include weekly transportation to ShopRite, trips to local restaurants, playhouses and discussions led by invited speakers. Art and yoga classes are also available. For additional information, call Glen Ridge Recreation Department Director Jim Cowan at 9730 748-2924.