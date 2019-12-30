OPD hosts toy giveaway this holiday season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren took part in the Orange Police Department’s fifth annual Christmas toy giveaway at the Orange Police Headquarters on Monday, Dec. 16.

“The Orange Police Department underwent a transformation into a holiday toy wonderland,” Warren told the Record-Transcript on Tuesday, Dec. 17. “Children of all ages were greeted with Christmas cheer and gifts of joy. The Marines Toys for Tots program once again honored its partnership with the Orange community by donating enough toys to bring smiles and toys to the nearly thousand young people that visited the police department.”

The mayor saluted the department and staff for their efforts to make the event so special for everyone who was in attendance, especially the children.

“Police officers turned into Santa and his elves as they spoke to the children,” he said. “They also handed out gifts and took holiday photos. Sal Conti, chief executive officer of Northern Horizon Abstract LLC, contributed generously to make the evening a success.”

“Giving back to the community was a constant theme as members of the high school football team lent a helping hand to youngsters,” he continued. “I salute the police department and its staff for their continuous efforts to be a community police force.”

Police Director Todd Warren was also there to contribute to the giveaway and praised both the police officers and Marines for their efforts to bring comfort and joy to Orange families.

“What we are doing here today is standard operating procedure for a community police department,” Todd Warren told the Record-Transcript on Tuesday, Dec. 17. “Once the Orange Police Department committed to community policing, we embraced the notion that we would be in a position to bring joy and comfort to Orange families. Our entire staff made this and other events a success. I thank them for taking ownership of the service part of our mission to protect and serve.”

The Marines and local businesses sponsored the event and donated so many toys that there were some left over at the end of the event. The Orange Police Department plans to give the remaining toys to local elementary schools, families are in need and local nonprofits organizations.

Residents attending the event also had the opportunity to meet police officers in uniform and dressed in Christmas outfits. helped connect the Orange Police Department with the community it serves.

Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten, who attended the toy giveaway, was proud to take part in the event.

“It is the joy of the season to see our men and women in blue spreading hope and cheer to families in need,” Wooten told the Record-Transcript on Wednesday, Dec. 18. “I was proud to sponsor gifts and be a part of the wide net of volunteers that were drawn to this worthy effort.”

Photos Courtesy of Adrienne Wooten