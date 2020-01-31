Congressman attends middle school’s student council meeting 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — U.S, Rep. Donald Payne Jr. took time out of his hectic schedule to speak to students during their student council meeting at University Middle School in Irvington on Thursday, Jan. 23.

On that day, Payne provided the students with insight into what his job entails. The students had the opportunity to talk with him about issues that affect people locally, nationally and globally.

The student council members had written essays about gun law, reparations, immigration and getting involved with community service and politics at an early age. They had a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration that featured original poems and essays, as well as a “We Are the World” food drive to help local residents.

Payne said the student council asked him many tough questions regarding his work. He said he was very impressed with the papers they had written, which was why he had decided to come and speak with them, after being invited.

“I am speaking to youngsters here at University Middle School about government and also papers that they’ve done talking about reparations for African Americans in the United States,” Payne said to the Irvington Herald during the event. “Very impressive papers on the topic. Their teacher, Ms. Pollard, invited me to come speak to the student government class, so I took them up on it and it was a very rewarding experience.

“Today’s event was great,” he continued. “It’s a lot of future leaders in this class that I see. The future bodes well for our communities.”

Jewell Pollard, the teacher of the student government class who is also the adviser to student council, attended the event and said she was extremely proud of her students and how well prepared they were with questions to ask their guest.

“Congressman Donald Payne came as a special guest to University Middle School’s student council meeting,” Pollard said to the Record-Transcript during the event. “I’m the adviser for student council and I sent Congressman Payne some copies of reparation essays that my students wrote.

“After receiving the essays,” she continued. “He actually said he would love to come out to speak to the students, and he was here today, and he was phenomenal. The event went very well. I was proud of the students. They were very well prepared with questions and I couldn’t be prouder of the students.”

When asked who asked the best question of the evening, Pollard couldn’t choose among her students.

“No comment on that one,” Pollard said to the Irvington Herald after the event. “They were all great. They all get an A for effort.”

Photos by EmilyAnn Jackman