Irvington resident celebrates her 100th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — They say the first 100 years are the hardest, but Irvington resident Essten Holley marked her 100th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 30, and celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Councilwoman at large October Hudley was in attendance and congratulated Holley on behalf of Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss. Hudley said it is a privilege to recognize and honor Holley on this special day.

“What a blessing to have experienced so many major historical events in your lifetime,” Hudley said in a quote from the celebration sent to the Irvington Herald on Monday, Feb. 3. “What a privilege to recognize and to honor you on your 100th-year birthday celebration during Black History Month. You have reached a milestone in your life and seen a lot within 100 years, such as the civil rights movement, the Depression, the birth of technology and to witness the first African American president, Barack Obama.”

“On behalf of the honorable Mayor Tony Vauss and the Town Council,” she continued, “We send you our heartfelt congratulations and blessings on this momentous occasion.”