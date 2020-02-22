Board of Education selects Zubieta

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education filled its vacant seat on Feb. 10 at a special meeting, swearing in Kamal Zubieta as the newest member of the BOE. Zubieta will serve the second year of the term Javier Farfan won; Farfan resigned in January. Zubieta will be able to run for election in November to serve the remaining year of Farfan’s three-year term.

Zubieta was interviewed at the meeting along with two other candidates, Susan Bergin and Sharon Tanenbaum Kraus. Each was given five minutes to introduce herself and was then questioned by the board; after an hour-long executive session, BOE member Anthony Mazzocchi nominated Zubieta. She was approved with a vote of 6-2. Second Vice President Erin Siders and BOE member Johanna Wright cast the opposing votes.

Zubieta has lived in Maplewood for 16 years and has three children currently in the district.

“The ride has been mostly fantastic, but it hasn’t been without bumps,” she said about her family’s experience in the school system. “I want to express my interest in helping to smooth those bumps, my interest in strategic planning, careful execution and the necessary support of our superintendent.”

Zubieta has a math and economics degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago. She said she would bring her experience in project management, financial planning and process improvement to the BOE.

“My modus operandi is to always systematically analyze facts, to research options, and to thoughtfully and purposefully consider public and peer sentiments,” she said. “I would also bring my internal compass and what I believe to be good, industrial and pragmatic decisions.”

In her speech and the questions that followed, Zubieta talked about balancing the district’s budget against the $140 million facilities upgrade plan for which the district bonded, in addition to improving mental health services for students and school security.

“I prepare meticulously, analyze carefully, bring relevant business and community experience, listen compassionately, and consider diverse opinions with compassion,” Zubieta said.

She also touched on special education in her interview, saying the district should focus on bringing out-of-district students back to South Orange–Maplewood.

“I want to make sure we can provide what children need in our district,” Zubieta said. “There may be children who need to go out of district, and I understand that. But the more children we can keep here, the better off for us, both in terms of culture and pragmatically in terms of our financial limitations.”

Tanenbaum Kraus ran for the BOE in 2019’s election. A journalist and magazine editor, she said at the meeting that she would elevate the BOE if chosen.

“I still believe that my presence and my point of view and my experience are going to be of value to the board,” Tanenbaum Kraus said prior to the board making its final decision. “Each job I have, whether it’s paid or volunteer, I approach in the same way, and that’s ‘What can I do to make it better than when I first arrived?’ I elevate the standards for myself and for others. I am direct, I am thorough, I am supportive and I am a hard worker. In the end, I want to work as a team to achieve those goals. I want this job and I can do this job. I have the energy, the interest, the passion and the time to do it.”

Bergin has been volunteering in the school district for years and said her background as a lawyer would serve the board well.

“My volunteer record demonstrates my commitment to supporting the district so we do right by each and every student, but with my professional background I understand being on the board is not the same as volunteering at school or feeding our students,” she said at the meeting. “I’ve been following the board for years and appreciate that we are at a crucial point, on the cusp of elementary education integration and major facilities improvements.”

BOE President Annemarie Maini said all three of the candidates were impressive.

“Your written resumes were all impressive, and your answers to questions were thoughtful and complete,” Maini said. “I think I speak for the board when I say we are all very impressed with everyone’s willingness to serve the community, your experience and your expertise. Our community is very fortunate.”

