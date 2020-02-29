Orange Police Department unveils K-9 unit while rolling out new fleet of vehicles 

Sgt. Joe G. Jacob stand with Hulk of the new K-9 unit of Orange.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Police Department hosted two events recently to highlight improvements in the department, first showcasing its soon-to-come fleet of new vehicles on Friday, Feb. 14, then introducing its new K-9 unit on Saturday, Feb 22.

Purchased from Tarheel Canine in North Carolina, according to a police department press release, this German shepherd will have multiple specialties, including narcotics, tracking for articles and handler protection.

“The dog’s name is Hulk,” said Vincent Vitiello, Orange Police Department’s commanding officer, to the Record-Transcript via phone on Friday, Feb. 21. “The multifaceted training will include search and narcotics identification, drugs, tracking handguns, etc. The dog will also be used for community relations. It will be used as a relationship builder with the community at schools and events.”

“The cost of the K-9 was $5,000,” Orange Township Police Director Todd Warren told the Record-Transcript via phone interview on Friday, Feb. 21. “Everything else, including the training and the kennel system for the vehicle, was $4,000.”

“The new K-9 unit will be an important part of our law enforcement efforts in the City of Orange township,” said Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren in the press release. “A dog can search an area faster and more thoroughly than an officer can. A K-9 team can do area searches to locate evidence. The dog can enter a building without putting our officers at risk. We look forward to deploying our new K-9 unit.”

The training, which commenced on Monday, Feb. 17, is being conducted by the Voorhees Police Department, from South Jersey. The graduation date is expected to be around Friday, June 5.

As for the department’s new vehicles, there were 20 Dodge Chargers and five Chevrolet Tahoes on display in front of police headquarters on Feb. 14. The city’s business administrator, Christopher Hartwyk, says the city got the vehicles through the Enterprise Municipal Government Leasing Program. By leasing the vehicles rather than buying them, the city doesn’t have to go into debt to purchase them, and taxpayer dollars are saved.

“The newer vehicles are replacing older, high-mileage vehicles,” Harywyk said to the Record-Transcript via phone interview on Friday, Feb. 21. “We’re saving on gas and maintenance cost as well.”

The vehicles, which will be leased for three to five years, comprises police, public works, fire and essential personnel.

“We annually budget certain lease payments,” Hartwyk said. “We pay $350,000 per year, which is a $200,000 savings through leasing. It’s easier and less expensive.”

The new vehicles are coming from Enterprise Fleet Management, the largest fleet management company in the world. This is only the first step for Orange’s vehicle management.

“The other departments are the fire department and public works,” Orange Police Department Director Warren said to the Record-Transcript via phone interview on Friday, Feb. 21. “The business administrator is devising a plan as well for the other departments and this will be citywide.”

Photos Courtesy of Nikki Amos.