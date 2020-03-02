Improvements continue on Bloomfield’s roads and buildings

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Brick-and-mortar progress was seen throughout 2019 in the township. This included work on Montgomery Street, where the New Jersey Turnpike Authority rebuilt the parkway overpass and redirected traffic for a good part of the summer. Another Bloomfield building was demolished, this one at Broad Street and Maple Avenue, to make way for a residential project, and further up Broad Street, ground was broken at Lion Gate Drive, where work on a soccer field and wetlands project got under way.

The Theodore Ward House, a private home on Park Place, received a Victorian Society of America award after extensive restoration, and the Township Council voted to replace all water meters, helping modernize the water infrastructure. The Turnpike Authority also did maintenance on the Belleville Avenue bridge over the parkway, and, on a smaller scale, Boy Scouts from St. Thomas the Apostle Church beautified an area along the Morris Canal route. There was also repair work to Berkeley Avenue between Franklin and Montgomery streets. Street signs were replaced and the old ones auctioned off, while signage for a Morris Canal walking tour was installed. Two electric recharging stations were installed behind Town Hall. Also at Town Hall, the security system was upgraded, and new internal and external camera systems were installed in the Fire Department. The Police Department lobby received a makeover, and the department’s network switches were upgraded. A new time clock, to be used for the Recreation Department bus drivers, was installed at Fire Station No. 3. Work continued on a Franklin Street building at the entrance to the Town Hall parking lot, which will house the Health Department. Various computer network upgrades were done at Town Hall. There were also upgrades to the Joseph Tiseo Skate Park and the Pulaski Park Tot Lot.

More than one mile of water main was cleaned and relined, and the Memorial Park Well was closed. More than 20 fire hydrants were replaced. The length of Broad Street was also repaved, while new redevelopment projects got under way on Farrand Street and Bloomfield Avenue at Ward Street.