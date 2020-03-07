Belleville receives $334,760 through CDBG program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County recently announced that approximately $5.4 million will be distributed to 14 Essex County municipalities and 34 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Belleville received $334,760 for water main and valve replacement in various locations. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.

“Programs supported through the CDBG and ESG programs are direct investments to provide services that enhance our quality of life and help stabilize our neighborhoods by modernizing our infrastructure and supporting programs that assist vulnerable populations,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “These federal grants enable us to upgrade our sidewalks and roads, enhance handicap access, address mental health needs, support food pantries, and stimulate the overall development in our communities.”

A total of $2,089,641 was awarded to 14 municipalities and county programs for infrastructure improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in the Essex County consortium. Grants ranged in size from $25,000 to Roseland to $370,500 to Orange. Essex County was provided with $1,039,263 for program oversight, monitoring and administration.

According to Belleville town manager Anthony Iacono, the exact sites of water main and valve replacement have yet to be finalized.

“Work is proposed in the area adjacent to Clara Maass in streets that qualify as low to moderate income,” Iacono told the Belleville Post.

Iacono said this grant is important to Belleville because it is helping with important infrastructure work. Without grant money, this project’s cost would likely land on taxpayers, as the project is too important to forgo.

“Relining water mains improves their hydraulic characteristics, which help fire protection flows,” Iacono said. “Relining water mains improves water quality. Valve replacement where valves are inoperable helps to isolate water main leaks and aids in flushing lines. As part of this project, any lead services we come across will be replaced.”

It’s not just municipalities that are helped by these grants. A total of $1,787,411 was awarded directly to nonprofit community organizations. Grants ranged in size from $7,800 to Jewish Family Services in Livingston to $48,500 to Wynona’s House in Newark. Essex County was provided with grants of $856,399 to repave roads, $79,200 to purchase a handicap-accessible senior bus, $91,200 for landlord and tenant counseling, and $467,172 for a home improvement program.

Among these organizations, the Arc of Essex County received $29,400 for an ADA vehicle; Jewish Family Services received $7,800 for its services to frail, homebound, older adults; the Mental Health Association of Essex County received $9,700 for an ADA vehicle replacement; NCJW/Essex of Livingston received $9,700 for its job-readiness program; Planned Parenthood received $9,800 for HIV prevention, testing and counseling; The Bridge received $11,200 for behavioral health counseling; and Wynona’s House in Newark received $48,500 for Family Resource Center renovations.

A total of $440,579 was awarded to eight local social service agencies through the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Grants range in size from $12,000 to the Salvation Army in Newark to $73,000 to the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. These funds will support emergency shelter operations, rehousing activities and homelessness prevention. Essex County was provided with a $33,043 grant to administer the program. There is $82,756 available for reprogramming.

“The beauty of the CDBG and ESG programs is their ability to fund a broad array of projects without affecting the budgets of the county, municipalities or organizations receiving the grants. This is a great example of a tax relief program that benefits all county citizens,” said Anibal Ramos, director of the Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment.