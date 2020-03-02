Ready, set, go! Scouts show their creativity at derby

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley’s Cub Scout Pack 141 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 31 at John H. Walker Middle School, with 60 scouts racing their cars down a track to see which would cross the finish line first. The kindergarten-age Lion Scouts raced in the first heat before older Scouts took to the track.

Cars that the Scouts build have to be freewheeling and no heavier than 5 ounces. All the cars race in heats, with the fastest moving on to the final heats. Awards were given out for first place, second place, third place, funniest car, car with the most Scout spirit, leader’s choice and best in show.

Auyush Patel came in first place, Daniel Kielblock Jr. took second place and Matty Richards won third place.

Benjamin Lay won most Scout spirit, Grayson Alvarez won funniest car and Jack Tiefert took home the award for leader’s choice. The best sports theme trophy went to Logan Goode. Sean Peters won best in show, voted on by his fellow Scouts.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic and Courtesy of Walt Smith