Nutley Athlete of the Month: Pete Haverick, wrestling

NUTLEY, NJ — Pete Hackerick is a senior at Nutley High School who competes in the 152-pound weight class for NHS wrestling. As of deadline, he was 26-3. He began wrestling during his freshman year at Paramus Catholic and loved it. He became a starter but, after some matches with nationally ranked wrestlers, found that he still had a lot to learn. He began going to wrestling clubs, working it around his baseball and football seasons.

During his sophomore year, Haverick was named Second Team Big North Conference. For his junior year, Haverick transferred to NHS. After sitting out the required 30 days, he placed fifth in the Essex County Tournament, third in Districts and made it to the third day of Regions. As a junior, he was named Second Team SEC Conference and received the Raider Award from his teammates. This year, Haverick took second place in the Essex County Tournament.

What initially drew you to wrestling?

After football season my freshman year, the seniors basically came into the lunch room and said they needed a 160-pounder. I told them I never wrestled before. They said, “No problem, we will teach you.”

What is your proudest wrestling moment?

I am hoping my proudest moment hasn’t happened yet. I have quite a few goals left to accomplish. I just need to keep at it.

While you may not have a proudest moment, what were some proud moments?

I was named Second Team Big North Conference my sophomore year; in a conference with so many public and private school wrestling powerhouses, I was proud of this accomplishment as a second-year wrestler. I also received the Raider Award from my teammates. Coming from my peers, it meant a lot to me since it was an established program with so many deserving candidates.

Do you look up to any sports idols?

I admire quite a few athletes for their work ethic in their craft and what they give back to their communities.

What would your dream car be?

A Mustang GT, because it’s a classic American muscle car.

What are your plans for next year post-graduation?

I am continuing my academic and wrestling career at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. It’s a small college founded by two senators. The wrestling program is young, with lots of Jersey wrestlers. It’s coached by Jerry Boland, who is from South Jersey.

What is something about you that might surprise people?

I am an Eagle Scout.

What is your favorite subject in school?

American history, because I always enjoyed it and love learning about our great country’s past.

What other sports do you enjoy?

I played football from third grade until I was a sophomore in high school. I have played baseball since T-ball and still enjoy it.

Wrestling Photos Courtesy of Ingrid DiPasquale