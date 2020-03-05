Irvington’s State of the Township address promotes police officials 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — On Feb. 25, Mayor Tony Vauss presented his State of the Township address at Transcend Worship Center in Irvington, along with Donald Malloy, director of the Department of Recreation. Opening remarks were delivered by Business Administrator Musa Malik and followed by a video of the township’s department directors discussing upcoming projects and events for their respective departments.

Next, the mayor introduced the Irvington Public Safety Department, which included recently promoted police officers and senior Fire Department officers. In an orderly and militarylike fashion, the police officers marched down from the second floor of the church, while the firefighters marched in from the downstairs doors. This display of public safety unity was followed by a year-in-review video that highlighted events, redevelopment projects and the hard work of township employees.

After the video, Vauss greeted all of the residents in attendance, as well as the elected officials who traveled from other municipalities to demonstrate their continued support of the mayor. As the mayor concluded his entrance, he was saluted by the members of the Public Safety Department before they took their seats.

Another video was shown, which paid tribute to Irvington political pioneers who have recently died, including Freeholder Lebby C. Jones, Councilwoman Sandra Jones, Council President David Lyons and Freeholder and Councilman D. Bilal Beasley.

Vauss then kicked off the presentation of awards, honoring all of the principals of Irvington’s public schools for their ongoing achievements in working with the township’s youth. Each principal was introduced by Superintendent Neely Hackett. The mayor’s wife, April Vauss, assistant superintendent of curriculum, presented Hackett with an award for her years of service to the township.

The program then highlighted the accomplishments of the township’s Department of Public safety. A video highlighted the number of warrants, arrests, and drugs and weapons seized in 2019 by the Irvington Police Department. This video was followed by promoted members of the Department of Public Safety taking the oath of office..

The event also featured musical performances by local favorite Anonymous and opera singer Isaacson Buteau.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss