EO mayor delivers second State of the City address

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green gave his 2020 State of the City address on Feb. 24 to a standing-room only audience at the Jean L. James Theater at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts.

Green celebrated the administration’s progress, including receiving an A+ Standard & Poor’s long-term credit rating, minimal increases in municipal taxes, infrastructure repairs and redevelopment that has surpassed the $1 billion mark. The mayor proudly shared that grant awards doubled from 2018 to more than $12 million in 2019, and that employment for East Orange residents had increased by nearly 20 percent.

He also touted improvements made in the area of public safety, announcing new programs from the East Orange Fire Division for the hearing-impaired and more than two dozen new recruits. The room erupted with thunderous applause as he reminded the crowd that East Orange has one of the highest number of female firefighters in the state and, with women composing 25 percent of the police force, East Orange is a leader in inclusivity. Following previously recorded remarks from Police Chief Phyllis Bindi, Green announced the promotions of more than a dozen firefighters and police officers, citing their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Green kept the mood optimistic but was adamant about his administration’s plans to address societal issues such as mental health, drug abuse and homelessness, including the displacement of families from New York City’s Special One-Time Assistance Program. While East Orange “is not a city that turns our backs on people,” Green said, he also stated that it is not only our moral obligation, but also our legal obligation, to make sure that every resident is provided a safe and healthy living environment.

Notably, the mayor focused portions of his speech on the educational accomplishments of East Orange youth, many of whom were included in the ceremonial event as performers, honor guards and special guests.

The mayor wrapped up his address by saying that making a difference in the lives of the people who live and work in East Orange is his top priority.

“When people think about East Orange, I want them to think clean, safe and healthy! When people think about East Orange, I want them to think sustainable and financially sound! When I think about East Orange, I don’t think small, I think big,” said Green.

Green shared his vision that East Orange is destined to become the urban model for social and economic inclusion, a city where each family is nurtured and empowered, every entrepreneur flourishes, and every newcomer and visitor feels embraced.

“Can we fulfill this vision?” Green asked the crowd in closing. “I say, ‘Yes, we can!’ Will we remain clean, safe and healthy? I say, ‘Yes, we will!’ Are we building a greater East Orange? I say, ‘Yes, we are!’ We are one city, one community, with one goal and that goal equals progress. And all of you are a part of that progress!”

Photos Courtesy of John Henry