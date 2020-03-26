East Orange confirms first positive case of COVID-19

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Seeing the effects of coronavirus, East Orange Mayor Ted Green declared a state of emergency on March 16, temporarily closing all city buildings and public spaces to the public from March 17 through March 27. Less than a week later, Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order requiring residents to stay within their homes.

Late last week, Green and Director of Health and Human Services Monique S. Griffith announced the city of East Orange’s first positive case of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to the press release, a 41-year-old man, who was experiencing symptoms, went to a hospital for testing and his results came back positive for COVID-19. He is currently self-quarantined at home. No other details are available at this time, but more information will be released as it becomes known.

“If you are sick, stay home. If you are not sick and you are out, practice social distancing. The virus is impacting people of various ages, not just seniors. Make sure you are washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” said Griffith, who also emphasized disinfecting your home and thoroughly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

This week, one thing Green wants everyone to know is that prevention is key. He also advises the public not to panic, not to buy items in bulk and to refrain from taking this public health crisis lightly.

Officials are well aware of what the city is going through but, as a state, all New Jersey residents are being asked to adapt to a new routine to protect the collective health of the community, including those who are most vulnerable to contracting and dying from coronavirus.

Green used this opportunity to reassure residents and to ask them to adhere to all precautionary measures that will help fight the spread of this deadly virus in East Orange.

“I want to reassure everyone that we are working closely with health and government officials across the state to ensure that East Orange is adhering to all precautionary measures that will minimize exposure and flatten the curve of this pandemic,” said Mayor Green. “We are one city, one community, with one goal, and that goal is progress.”