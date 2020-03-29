Irvington mayor offers grab-and-go meals for residents

IRVINGTON, NJ — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global outbreak, a number of measures have been implemented that have put a strain on Irvington’s residents. This past weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that directs all residents in the Garden State, excluding essential workers, to stay home. Nonessential workers are not allowed to work outside of their home. Many are wondering where the money for food will come from while this order is in place.

In response, Mayor Tony Vauss has made the decision to ease the burden of needy residents. Starting this week, Vauss and his administration will provide grab-and-go meals to all Irvington residents.

“I am committed to making sure the most vulnerable in our community receive the assistance they need,” Vauss told the Irvington Herald in a March 20 statement. “Our program feeds people who need it Monday through Friday. We will get through this crisis together. We are one team — one dream — and we will continue to make Irvington strong.”

According to a press release from Vauss, residents can receive their prepackaged meals at the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corporation, located at 346 16th Ave., from Monday through Friday. Breakfast is available from 8 to 9 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4 to 5 p.m., while supplies last.