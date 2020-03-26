Orange keeps residents informed about coronavirus

ORANGE, NJ — According to statistics from the state of New Jersey, as of March 26, there are 4,402 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with a death toll of 62. As a result of these alarming numbers, things across the Garden State are in disarray. Orange is doing everything it can to keep its residents informed.

Over the weekend, Gov. Murphy announced further measures to protect public health and flatten the curve. He signed a series of executive orders over this past weekend, including a stay-at-home order, meaning all residents are to stay home or at their place of residence unless they are leaving to obtain goods, get takeout food from restaurants, seek medical attention or engage in outdoor exercise, among other exceptions. Another executive order shut down all nonessential businesses.

Orange Deputy Director of Communications Keith Royster has shared this information through various channels to keep residents informed.

“In light of the three confirmed coronavirus cases in Orange,” Royster said. “I have urged everyone to please observe all protocols — including social distancing and frequent handwashing — to stop the spread of the coronavirus in our community. We have sent out public safety messages through the city website, robocalls, social media and cable television to give residents news and information so they can stay safe.

“I have gone on mobile wellness checks to look out for seniors and our most vulnerable residents, and set up command centers at the Orange Library and Rosa Parks School,” he continued. “My administration has also set up a food distribution center for those in need.”