Orange sees drop in crime totals for 2019

ORANGE, NJ — As of lately, the Orange Police Department’s crime statistics have shown a low crime rate, which is good news for the city.

In 2012, Orange saw a total of 1,475 crimes. In 2013, the number of crimes increased to 1,530, while in 2014, the total number of crimes increased to 1,682. In 2015 and 2016, the crime rate fell, for a total of 1,421 and 1,439 crimes respectively. In 2017, the crime rate continued its downward trend for a total of 1,399 crimes, and, in 2018, the number of crimes was down to 1,174. Last year, the crime rate for 2019 was at its lowest, with a total of 1,011 crimes.

The OPD has said it is the city’s biggest drop in recorded history, as the department compares the safety of the town from 2012 through 2019.

In 2012, the overall crime rate in Orange was 13 percent and reached a high of 15 percent in 2014. In 2018, the crime rate plummeted to 10 percent, further decreasing to 9 percent in 2019.

The OPD prides its town’s safety numbers on its boosting of new law enforcement technology, manpower and old-school policing to fight crime.

“Crime is down because of the relentless dedication of the men and women of the OPD, supported by the mayor and council, who supplied the resources to make us smarter and faster at detecting crime and securing neighborhoods,” Director of Orange Police Department Todd Warren said. “The coronavirus has changed our world and our approach to everyday life, but it has not changed our attitude and commitment to public safety for Orange residents.

“While we are vigorously observing all protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we are applying that same vigor to policing the streets of Orange. We are also engaged in crime prevention and working with other local, state and federal law enforcement to keep crime down,” Warren added.