Five dead in Bloomfield from coronavirus

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, Bloomfield’s total has risen as well. As of the morning of April 2, according to Essex County, of the 2,607 cases in Essex County, 153 are in Bloomfield. Five people have died from complications of the virus. Mayor Michael Venezia said in a March 30 statement that the number of positive cases is expected to rise as more people are tested.

Township facilities and parks remain closed to the public until further notice. Parking enforcement has been suspended, and residents are able to park in any of the town’s school parking lots for as long as the state of emergency lasts.

To help the small businesses that were forced to close because of state rules ordering people to stay at home, Venezia announced the creation of a task force that will help local businesses apply for Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans and federal grants.

“The task force will work with small businesses one-on-one via email and phone to assist them in receiving these emergency funds,” a press release from Venezia on March 25 read. “If businesses are able to wait, federal grant money could become available that would not need to be repaid; however, businesses may not be eligible for a grant if they get the SBA loan.”

The loans can be used to pay off debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid as a result of the disaster, similar to the program that was set up for small businesses after Superstorm Sandy.

“In Bloomfield, our small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Venezia said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to assist them during this tumultuous time. We are hopeful that the federal government will offer grant money to our small businesses that would not need to be repaid, so if you are able to wait, I recommend you do so. If any of our small businesses need help navigating this process, I encourage them to reach out to us for assistance at 973-680-4077, and someone will be able to help them.”

According to the release, the interest rate on these loans is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations. SBA loans have long-term repayment schedules of up to 30 years for those who can’t pay back the loans quickly.

To help residents in another way, the Bloomfield High School cheerleaders have teamed up with cheerleaders from Cedar Grove High School on the Cheer UP! Project, an initiative that utilizes email and text messaging to allow residents to send uplifting messages to friends or family.

“When our cheerleading season was canceled, instead of sulking, my teammates came together and decided to use our skills and try to lift spirits as cheerleaders were meant to do,” Mackenzie Jennings, a cheerleader from Cedar Grove and the daughter of BHS Principal Chris Jennings, said in a press release on March 29. “Using social distancing, we separately filmed individual videos showing our skills in tumbling and jumping to create four fun-to-watch, themed ’grams. We personalize the message and send the free ’grams to anyone who requests one.”

Mackenzie Jennings said the Bloomfield and Cedar Grove cheerleaders have made 200 ’grams that have reached 1,000 people around the country, and they have been joined by cheerleaders from Fairfield, Wayne and the Cedar Grove Junior competition team.

“The demand for thank-you ’grams to send to health care workers who are on the front lines battling COVID-19 is growing daily,” the press release read. “Thank-you-for-your-service ’grams were sent to Atlantic Health in Essex and Morris counties, Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Peace Care skilled nursing facilities in Jersey City, and Columbia Presbyterian in New York City.”

To request a cheer ’gram, email wecheeryouup@gmail.com.