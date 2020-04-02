Glen Ridge mayor urges strict social distancing

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, Glen Ridge’s total has risen as well. As of the morning of March April 2, according to Essex County, of the 2,607 cases in Essex County, 13 are in Glen Ridge. There have been no deaths reported in town. In a press release on March 28, Mayor Stuart Patrick said the number would continue to rise in the coming days as more people are tested.

“While I am heartened to see so many of our residents getting outside walking, jogging and biking on many of our streets, particularly Ridgewood Avenue, I am extremely troubled by the number of young people out there who are ignoring the commonsense caution to practice social distancing,” he said. “Parents should remind their children that they put all family members and friends at great risk if they contract COVID-19, and especially if they contract it and are asymptomatic. Please, please talk to your children!”

Township facilities remain closed until further notice. In the release, Patrick provided guidelines for the parks in Glen Ridge. As of March 30, group activities and gatherings of more than two people are prohibited at Forest Avenue Field, Sherman Avenue Field, Clay Field, Hurrell Field and Carteret Park.

“This restriction does not mean that there are only two people allowed in a park at a time but aims to prevent groups of people meeting and using parks without practicing social-distancing protocols,” Patrick said. “We ask anyone using our passive recreational areas to respect everyone’s personal space. All playgrounds remain closed. No block party permits will be issued until further notice.”

He urged joggers, runners and walkers to be safe on the street and to keep a safe social distance. Patrick said to cross the street or slow down to keep at least six feet between people. Bicyclists should follow the same rules.

Parking enforcement remains suspended in Glen Ridge, and, although NJ Transit trains are still running, the borough jitney program has been canceled until further notice.

The shop-for-a-senior program that was set up to help senior citizens who are homebound due to the COVID-19 crisis is still in effect. For seniors who need supplies, coordinator Jim Cowan can be contacted at jtcowan@glenridgenj.org or 973-748-2924.

“I am happy to report that the borough is in good financial shape with very little debt and is on track to weather this emergency,” Patrick said in the release. “Additionally, our administrator and department heads have demonstrated great resiliency and creativity in reorganizing virtually all facets of town management to assure that services continue to be delivered to our community, while at the same time protecting the safety and welfare of our staff and residents.”

UPDATE: As the number of infections continue to rise throughout the county, all borough parks and fields are now closed to the public.