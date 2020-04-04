Vauss turns his FB page into coronavirus info hub for residents

IRVINGTON, NJ — Since the early days of the novel coronavirus global outbreak struck New Jersey, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss has distributed information to residents through his Facebook page. As the outbreak has increased, Mayor Vauss ramped up his efforts to ensure Irvington residents are fully informed by dedicating his entire Facebook page to distributing useful articles, graphics, videos and bulletins, and by responding to resident concerns daily. Vauss also went live on Facebook on March 25 at 4 p.m., and he indicated that he plans to do so every day it is needed in order to keep residents informed.

“It is imperative to me that all Irvington residents receive all information regarding this pandemic via every mechanism possible, from social media to direct mail to having police and fire patrol our streets with bullhorns,” Vauss said. “We have been making robocalls as well as personal phone calls to ensure we are addressing all residents’ concerns. Now is the time for everyone to be fully informed and fully compliant with the orders issued by our governor.”

Any residents seeking additional information regarding COVID-19 are also encouraged to visit www.irvington.net or www.covid19.nj.gov, or call 211 with general questions.