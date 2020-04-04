Nutley community shows Irish pride at annual parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — While many St. Patrick’s Day parades across the state and the nation were canceled or postponed due to coronavirus, Nutley was still able to go green for Ireland.

The Nutley and Belleville communities came out March 7 for Nutley’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Parade dignitaries were: Grand Marshal Karen Smith; Deputy Grand Marshal Brian Blum; Parade Queen Erin Baker; Nutley Irish American Association Member of the Year Dan Kane; and Police Officer of the Year Robert McDermott.

Photos by Steve Ellmore