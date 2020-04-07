Nutley Athlete of the Month: Owen Lockwood, fencing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Owen Lockwood, a senior at Nutley High School, has been fencing for five years. He fences for four hours each day at Fencers Club in New York City and Top Fencing Club in Northvale. He has competed in multiple national tournaments. Lockwood has been named a high school All-American four times, took 12th place at the national championship, was ranked No. 1 in the nation in his age group at age 13, and won the bronze medal at the New Jersey state championships on March 1.

What initially drew you to fencing?

When I was little, I used to watch a movie called “The Princess Bride” with my family. I thought the movements of the feet and hands of the actors as they fenced was pretty cool.

What is your proudest fencing moment?

My proudest moment may have been at my first national event in San Jose, Calif. I was 13 and it was the first direct-elimination round. I was down 5–13, with the score required to win being 15. I initially thought I was going to lose but buckled down and proceeded to score 10 touches in a row. I won 15–13 and moved on to the next round. While I’ve had much larger accomplishments since then, I hold that win in high regard, as it taught me to keep a mental toughness whenever things get rough.

Do you have any superstitions relating to the sport?

Before every bout, I will cross my feet behind myself. First the left over the right, then the right over the left. It’s always at the starting line. I initially started doing it to make my opponent wait longer and psyche them out, but now I do it whenever I fence.

Do you participate in any other sports?

Very rarely, as I don’t want to risk an injury. If I do, it’s usually just basketball or sometimes volleyball with friends.

What is your dream car?

My dream car is a Ford Mustang Mach 1 1969 with red tone and black stripes. I know it’s very specific, but I’m not a fan of modern luxury cars and I like the color combo on the more geometric shape.

What is something about you that might surprise people?

I’m a trained blacksmith.

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject in school is history. I’ve always enjoyed history of any type.

Outside of sports, what is your favorite thing to do in your free time?

I enjoy reading or learning about art. Any form of art from any era interests me, but I prefer either classical or impressionist.

What are your plans for next year postgraduation?

After I graduate, I plan to go on to college and begin studying for my degree. I also plan on training and competing in fencing. The goal is to make it to NCAA finals and have a chance to win a national championship with my team at St. John’s.