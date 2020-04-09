Bloomfield COVID deaths rise to 19

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, Bloomfield’s total has risen as well. As of April 9, according to statistics from the county, of the 6,034 cases in Essex County, 360 are in Bloomfield and 19 people in Bloomfield have died from complications of the virus. Mayor Michael Venezia said in an April 5 Facebook post that the next 10 days are going to be rough on area hospitals, as they are already almost at capacity with patients.

“I urge all residents to try and wear some type of face covering if they can; wear a bandana or scarf to cover your mouth and nose. Leave the personal protective equipment for our professionals on the front lines,” Venezia said. “Also, those who are just throwing your gloves on the ground in parking lots and on the street need to stop. It’s disgusting how many there are.”

Township departments in Bloomfield are coming up with activities to do while residents are following social distancing guidelines and not leaving their homes. Beginning April 1, the Recreation Department started a 10-day online sketch challenge, encouraging residents to watch the town’s Facebook page for a prompt word every day at 10 a.m.

“Using the prompt word, we ask our residents of all ages and skill level to draw, paint or collage and reply to our specific post with your completed artwork by 10 a.m. the following day, when a new prompt word is given,” the post read. “Don’t have Facebook? Email your work to culturalaffairs@bloomfieldtwpnj.com and be sure to include your name and age.”

Participants who submit drawings to the challenge will receive a sketch pad from Councilman Ted Gamble. In addition, four pieces will be selected as “Best in Show,” and the artists will win a package of art supplies and a membership to the Bloomfield Art League.

The Bloomfield Police Department is also doing its part to cheer residents up, celebrating April birthdays with police parades outside residents’ homes. So far, the BPD has celebrated birthdays for residents as young as 5 and as old as 16. To request a BPD birthday parade, contact Lt. Naomi Zepeda at nzepeda@bloomfieldnjpd.com.