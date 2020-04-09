Glen Ridge sees first COVID death

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, Glen Ridge’s total has risen as well. As of April 9, of the 6,034 cases in Essex County, 26 are in Glen Ridge. In a press release on April 6, Mayor Stuart Patrick said there has been one death in town as a result of complications from the virus. He also thanked the first responders in the Glen Ridge Police Department, Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and Montclair Fire Department, with which Glen Ridge has a shared-service agreement.

“The Glen Ridge Police Department and Ambulance Squad along with the Montclair Fire Department are fully operational,” Patrick said. “We are working with our surrounding communities and are ready to assist each other if needed. I am pleased to report that we have received much-needed personal protection supplies from the Essex County Office of Emergency Management for our first responders.”

He encouraged residents to contact a doctor or urgent-care facility for medical advice when in a nonemergency situation to lighten the burden of the first responders. All borough parks and facilities remain closed until further notice.

“Please be safe and thank you for your cooperation,” Patrick said in the press release. “Don’t let physical distancing become social distancing. Please continue and increase your communication with each other and don’t close down.”

On the borough Facebook page on March 30, Glen Ridge shared grocery shopping tips for residents who have to leave their homes.

“If you can, order from grocery stores online. Many chains offer online grocery shopping and delivery services where the food is left outside your door,” the post read. “This reduces your contact with other people. If using this service, make sure to wash your hands before and after handling food, and clean any surfaces where the groceries have come into contact. You do not need to wipe down the items you bought, but rinse fruits and vegetables as you would normally. Check to see if you can tip your delivery person electronically too, rather than giving cash.”

Not using cash at the grocery store is another tip Glen Ridge offered, advising residents to use a credit or debit card and avoid exchanging materials with a cashier.

“Ask the cashier to place the receipt in one of your shopping bags, and avoid getting cash back if you don’t need it,” the post read. “Go as infrequently as possible. Rather than going to the store two to three times per week, try to do a larger shop and go once a week, or even less if possible. And don’t hoard items, buying only what you need.”

Glen Ridge residents have also been encouraged to participate in the Shop for a Senior program, a group of volunteers who go grocery shopping once a week on behalf of senior citizens who are unable to leave their homes. For more information, contact Jim Cowan at jtcowan@glenridgenj.org or 973-748-2924.

“Don’t go shopping if you are sick,” the post read. “Even if you are not experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, your immune system is already working to battle your current illness. Avoid unnecessarily increasing your risk to exposure. Wait until you get healthy, or if you absolutely need groceries, use online shopping or ask if a family member or close friend will go shopping for you.”