27 deaths in Irvington contributed to coronavirus

IRVINGTON, NJ — Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow globally, nationally and here in the Garden State. According to statistics from Essex County, as of April 9 at 9 a.m., Irvington has seen 503 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of 277 cases in just one week. Additionally, Irvington has seen 27 deaths related to coronavirus complications.

Ongoing in an effort to help food-insecure residents, Mayor Tony Vauss and his administration are providing grab-and-go meals to all residents in need.

“I am committed to making sure the most vulnerable in our community receive the assistance they need,” Vauss said upon the announcement of the initiative. “Our program feeds people who need it Monday through Friday. We will get through this crisis together. We are one team — one dream — and we will continue to make Irvington strong.”

Residents can receive their prepackaged meals at the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corporation, located at 346 16th Ave., from Monday through Friday. Breakfast is available from 8 to 9 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4 to 5 p.m., while supplies last.