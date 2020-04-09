Maplewood sees three COVID deaths, South Orange sees first

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, South Orange and Maplewood’s totals have risen as well. As of the morning of April 9, of the 6,034 cases in Essex County, according to statistics from the county, 51 are in South Orange and 113 are in Maplewood. Three people have died from complications of the virus in Maplewood, according to statistics from Essex County as of April 9 and South Orange has now suffered its first death. Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee said the health department will investigate the recent contact history of the persons who tested positive. Residents who have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 but have not heard from the health department within 24 hours should call 973-762-8120.

All township parks and facilities remain closed to the public indefinitely. Maplewood is beginning a new recycling schedule for zones 4, 5 and 6, now picking up on Tuesdays instead of Mondays.

“The change is part of our effort to improve the recycling experience, gain greater efficiency with our collection and allow our current contractor sufficient time to reach all of the households in our community,” McGehee said. “Pickups for zones 1, 2 and 3 will remain unchanged. The township appreciates your patience, and please contact Public Works at 973-762-1178 if you have any questions.”

McGehee also shared an obituary for Athalante Debrosse, a resident who died from complications of the virus, passed along from her family.

“She meant so much to so many. She was an amazing mom! Our greatest cheerleader, a serious disciplinarian, the best party/vacation planner, a loyal, ever-present best friend!” the obituary read. “Her dimples and her smile lit up every room. Athalante has worked for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield for the past 18 years, managing operations teams around the world. As such, she has literally spread her love worldwide.”

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum sent out a message April 8 to the community regarding the village’s first COVID-related death.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I inform you we have lost a member of our South Orange community to COVID-19. With permission from the family, I share with you his name: Roehl Cosio Empestan,” Collum wrote. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, please join us in prayers for his family — his amazing wife, Jessi, and their two beautiful children.

“This tragic loss to our community brings home not only the gravity of this deadly virus, but the responsibility we residents have for the well-being of our neighbors as well as our families and ourselves,” she continued. “The individual choices we make — to stay at home, to wear protective gear, including cloth masks, when we absolutely must go out — these actions are needed to save lives. This is a shared responsibility and a promise we must make to one another.”

Collum urged residents to stay home for as long as quarantine guidelines are in place.

“I, along with my colleagues on the Board of Trustees, continue to urge you to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel and interactions to the greatest extent possible,” she said in a statement on April 5. “If you are a parent or guardian, please keep your children safe at home as well.”

As in Maplewood, all South Orange parks and township facilities remain closed until further notice. To help compensate for the closures and inability to gather, the South Orange Police Department and South Orange Fire Department announced on April 3 that parents in the village who have a child aged 10 or younger celebrating a birthday during the month can request a mini-parade from firefighters and officers in front of their home. A Facebook post by Collum on April 4 said the first responders already have bookings throughout the month.

To request a birthday parade, contact SOPD Community Relations Officer Lt. Adrian Acevedo at aacevedo@southorange.org.