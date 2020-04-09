DiVincenzo, Fontoura contract COVID

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, Essex County is no exception. Not only has each municipality seen confirmed cases of coronavirus, but two of Essex County’s leaders have also tested positive: Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

“Today I learned that I tested positive for the coronavirus,” DiVincenzo said in an April 1 statement. “I decided to get tested after experiencing a fever for several days and have been self-quarantined since March 21. So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I have been feeling all right. By working remotely, I have not allowed this virus to prevent me from serving our communities and the residents of Essex County. I implore everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, limit your movements in public and stay home. We are in the midst of a public health crisis. The prudent actions we take now will determine how severe the impacts of the coronavirus will be later.”

According to an update from Essex County on April 9 at 9 a.m., the county has seen 6,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 312 deaths.

Unsurprisingly, Newark is the hardest hit municipality in the county. According to the county statistics, Newark has seen 2,093 cases and 92 deaths. According to a press release from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the Newark Police Department’s COVID-19 task force issued 180 summonses for violation of the emergency orders and ordered 11 nonessential businesses closed in enforcement actions on April 3 and 4.

Elsewhere in the county, as of April 9, Belleville has seen 383 cases and 19 deaths; Bloomfield has seen 360 cases and 19 deaths; Caldwell has seen 51 cases and three deaths; Cedar Grove has seen 109 cases and 10 deaths; East Orange has seen 604 cases and 22 deaths; Essex Fells has seen 14 cases and one death; Fairfield has seen 51 cases and one death; Glen Ridge has seen 26 cases and one death; Irvington has seen 503 cases and 27 deaths; Livingston has seen 231 cases and 20 deaths; Maplewood has seen 113 cases and three deaths; Millburn has seen 82 cases and two deaths; Montclair has seen 208 cases and 24 deaths; North Caldwell has seen 28 cases and one death; Nutley has seen 233 cases and 13 deaths; Orange has seen 317 cases and 16 deaths; Roseland has seen 40 cases and six deaths; South Orange has seen 51 cases and one death; Verona has seen 50 cases and three deaths; West Caldwell has seen 73 cases and seven deaths; and West Orange has seen 414 cases and 21 deaths.

The county notes, however, that the number of infected individuals in any municipality is likely to be much greater than indicated, as this data includes only persons who have been tested and whose lab results have been reported in the state’s data system.