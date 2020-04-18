Downtown West Orange Alliance helps struggling businesses

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The COVID-19 outbreak has affected many towns in Essex County. One of those towns is West Orange, where many nonessential businesses have taken a major hit. But the Downtown West Orange Alliance is working to help those struggling businesses in their time of need.

Joe Fagan, the town’s historian and public information officer, explained the struggles small businesses are facing.

“All around town, nonessential businesses are forced to close,” Fagan told the West Orange Chronicle on April 10. “Right now, those businesses are facing financial hardship, and it’s a domino effect because businesses can’t pay their rent.”

But the DWOA has found a way to help these businesses.

“In West Orange, I host a monthly television show. Right now, we’re not allowed to do the television show because of the outbreak, but I’ve been doing the show via Facebook Live three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Fagan said. “Through the show, I’m able to inform residents of restaurants. We find that the residents are eager to support local businesses. The best thing for the West Orange Alliance to do is fill the void for the residents and help determine which ones are open. West Orange Alliance wants to support businesses.

“For example, one resident is collecting donations from residents to give to first responders, and, with the money he collects, he’s buying meals from struggling businesses, which are the restaurants, and giving them to the first responders,” he continued. “The television show had to rebrand because of corona. We try to draw attention to the businesses that are not open but are offering goods and services online, or an alternative route online. One example is the yoga studio in town that is offering online classes.”

With the coronavirus causing residents across the tristate area great hardship, Fagan praised the West Orange community for coming together and supporting one another.

“Everyone is looking to provide support in any way that they can,” Fagan said. “The community is coming together, and the Downtown Alliance is just one component of a very generous community. I don’t think West Orange is different than any other town. Life as we know it has been brought to a screeching halt. We’re all learning to cope and stay home.

“This situation is almost like a snow day. The big thing about a snow day: There’s a beginning to an end. With this, there’s no end, and that’s adding to people’s anxiety. It’s forcing people to alter their lives in ways they never would’ve imagined.”