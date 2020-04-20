Heroes Salute Parade held at SBMC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Spearheaded by the Livingston Police Department, more than 20 of Essex County’s municipalities held a Heroes Salute Parade past Saint Barnabas Medical Center to recognize the incredible efforts of medical staff battling the coronavirus. Essex County has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, according to statistics from the state. The procession began with bagpipe players, followed by more than 100 vehicles displaying signs, banners, posters and flags to pay tribute to the men and women fighting COVID-19 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

On behalf of the hospital family, John Russo, president of the Saint Barnabas Medical staff, shared his appreciation to all of the first responders from all the surrounding towns who came out to pay tribute to the health care workers.

Municipalities and entities whose police, fire and/or first aid first responders participated in the parade were: Livingston, West Orange, East Hanover, South Orange, North Caldwell, Caldwell, Roseland, Millburn, Orange, New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Nutley, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Maplewood, West Caldwell, Stevens Institute of Technology and NJ Transit.

Photos Courtesy of Saint Barnabas Medical Center