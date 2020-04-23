Cases of COVID continue to rise in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The statewide lockdown continues, all in the effort of flattening the curve of COVID-19. While statistics are showing progress on this front, the number of cases is still continuing to rise nationally, statewide and in Essex County. As of April 21, according to statistics from the state, New Jersey has 92,387 confirmed cases and 4,753 deaths. All in all, health agencies across the state have reported administering 167,323 COVID-19 tests.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura, who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19, said that he is beginning to feel much better.

“I take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of my friends, neighbors and partners in law enforcement and government for their well wishes via emails, text messages and telephone calls as I continue to recover from COVID-19. I am especially grateful for all their prayers,” Fontoura said in an April 19 statement. “While the past two weeks have been very difficult, my doctors tell me I am well on the way to full recovery. I will spend the next few days working, as I have been, from home. I am eager to rejoin our department’s valiant officers on the front lines of this deadly pandemic, and, hopefully, that will happen this week. I send my prayers and condolences to all who have been impacted by this scourge and I again thank all of you who have stood in my corner.”

As of 9 a.m. on April 21, according to statistics from Essex County, there have been 11,083 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Essex and 847 deaths related to it. Essex County Office of Public Information Director Anthony Puglisi noted, however, that the number of infected individuals is likely much greater than indicated, as this data includes only those who have been tested and whose lab results have been reported in the state’s data system.

Essex County also released a chart detailing the age distribution of those who have died from coronavirus. Of the 836 deaths in the county, nine, or 1.1. percent, were ages 18 to 29; 47, or 5.6 percent, were ages 30 to 49; 191, or 22.8 percent, were ages 50 to 64; 310, or 37.1 percent, were ages 65 to 79; and 279, or 33.4 percent, were ages 80 and older. Additionally, of the 836 deaths, 467, or 55.9 percent, were male, and 369, or 44.1 percent, were female.

According to the statistics from the county as of April 21, Belleville has seen 671 cases and 37 deaths; Bloomfield has seen 673 cases and 35 deaths; Caldwell has seen 83 cases and seven deaths; Cedar Grove has seen 237 cases and 42 deaths; East Orange has seen 1,117 cases and 84 deaths; Essex Fells has seen 16 cases and one death; Fairfield has seen 82 cases and five deaths; Glen Ridge has seen 30 cases and five deaths; Irvington has seen 926 cases and 73 deaths; Livingston has seen 352 cases and 42 deaths; Maplewood has seen 211 cases and 14 deaths; Millburn has seen 112 cases and four deaths; Montclair has seen 310 cases and 28 deaths; Newark has seen 4,216 cases and 279 deaths; North Caldwell has seen 34 cases and two deaths; Nutley has seen 339 cases and 27 deaths; Orange has seen 582 cases and 41 deaths; Roseland has seen 61 cases and eight deaths; South Orange has seen 74 cases and four deaths; Verona has seen 86 cases and seven deaths; West Caldwell has seen 139 cases and 16 deaths; and West Orange has seen 732 cases and 86 deaths.