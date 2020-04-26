SOMA libraries prove they are essential

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On a normal Saturday, the staff at the Maplewood Public Library checks out about 500 items to patrons. But normal Saturdays aren’t normal anymore.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still keeping the doors of nonessential businesses and services closed, and that includes public libraries. Maplewood and South Orange, having both closed indefinitely on March 14, are no exception. But on the last Saturday that the Maplewood library was open, more than 3,000 items were checked out.

“We had a pretty good idea that we were going to close for at least two weeks,” library Director Sarah Lester said in a phone interview with the News-Record on April 17. “So we’re being flexible and adapting. We meet every day, and we’re keeping an eye on things.”

Even though the library isn’t open, it’s still available for Maplewood residents to use. Lester and the staff moved money from the budget for hard copy books to the budget for e-books, making more available to check out online. Children’s story time is being streamed on YouTube, and book club discussions are now happening on social media. The library’s 3D printer is aiding the SOMA 3D Printers Alliance in making face shield visors for health care workers.

“Our e-book usage is way up,” Lester said. “People are engaging online in story time. Everything is overwhelming right now, and we’re trying to be informative and give people some joy. Libraries have always been a trusted place, and it still is. That’s what we want to maintain.”

Maplewood has several online options. The Bergen County Cooperative Library System, of which Maplewood Library is a member, uses OverDrive for e-books and audiobooks, which can be accessed at www.ebccls.overdrive.com. Libby, an app that allows book borrowing, requires only an internet connection and a library card number. For e-books, audiobooks, movies, television and music, Maplewood has the Hoopla app. All of it can be accessed on www.maplewoodlibrary.org.

For those who don’t have computers or internet access at home, the Maplewood Library is working with senior citizen services coordinator Cathy Rowe and the South Orange–Maplewood School District to provide hot spots.

“We’re open to suggestions, so if people don’t find what they’re looking for, we can help find it,” Lester said. “We’re here to do whatever we can to help.”

The South Orange Public Library has many of the same services, plus other reference resources.

“We hate not having the building open, because interacting with people is what we do best,” library Director Melissa Kopecky said in a phone interview on April 17. “It was very important to us that we’re still able to talk to people, so we have phone hours.”

The SOPL is also posting old lectures to YouTube and holding teen programs via Zoom.

“For libraries across the board, this isn’t something we’re used to,” SOPL teen librarian Keisha Miller said in a phone interview with the News-Record on April 17. “So we wanted to keep those programs going. It’s proven great for the teens; they’ve been calling in and participating. I’m happy we have the tools and the staff to bring it to the community.”

Even though the library is closed, South Orange residents who don’t already have a library card can sign up for one by emailing librarian@sopl.org or calling 973-762-0230 Monday through Friday between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. A library card number will be assigned to them.

“We’ve definitely had an uptick in people getting library cards, because people are relying on these resources,” Kopecky said.

Miller said that even though the library building is considered nonessential, the library itself is not.

“Libraries are essential,” she said. “In these uncertain times, people are finding themselves relying on them. Whatever normal looks like going forward, I hope people will continue to keep that in the back of their mind.”

Or, as Kopecky said, in the front of their mind.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic