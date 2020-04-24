East Orange supports small businesses by launching website

EAST ORANGE, NJ — For more than a month now, businesses across New Jersey have been taking a beating because of the COVID-19 outbreak. East Orange, which has seen 1,117 positive cases and 84 deaths as of April 21, according to statistics from the county, is no different. Together with the East Orange City Council and the Department of Policy, Planning and Development, East Orange Mayor Ted Green launched a new website on April 16 to support the survival and recovery of small businesses affected by this pandemic.

The website, www.eoshopslocal.com, is an online business portal that provides resources for small businesses, public health–related guidance, a directory of restaurants and businesses still open, and spotlights on the generous donations from people who have stepped in to help the East Orange community in its time of need.

The Department of Policy, Planning and Development had a hand in this effort to help businesses bounce back during this time.

“We want to ensure our businesses are aware of the programs that can help them survive the Coronavirus,” department Director Dan Jennings told the Record-Transcript on April 19. “On behalf of Mayor Green and the East Orange City Council, we are sponsoring and managing the website.”

With many businesses forced to close in compliance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order, the city recognized the need to provide access and support for business owners during this crisis. While supporting local businesses was the main goal for creating the website, the online portal also includes resources for employees, nonprofit organizations and the arts community.

Jennings is optimistic that the website will help many small businesses in East Orange.

“We think it can be a great resource,” Jennings said. “We just launched the website and plan to make frequent updates. We hope, over the coming days, more businesses will learn about and use the website.”

The site will maintain a list of businesses and resources offering essential services, where they are located, and how to support them. In addition, there is a section dedicated to sharing stories of goodwill, kindheartedness and generosity.

Other East Orange officials are also optimistic about this venture.

“Small businesses are the lifeline of our great city,” Second Ward Councilman Christopher Awe said to the Record-Transcript on April 19. “This website will directly help our small businesses navigate treacherous times now and ahead. Bringing information to one focused site with all the municipal, state and federal resources available for them to stay afloat through this storm will do a great service of alleviating a little of the uncertainty of this time.

“All that we do is always in partnership. EO Shops Local has always been a top priority to both administration and us on council,” he continued. “Through our Business Development and Zoning Committee, under the leadership of my colleague Committee Chairman Councilman Gomez, as well as Council Chair James, that charge was made. Director Dan Jennings, with the help of his able staff, like Mark Cheatam, took that charge and ran with it expeditiously, understanding how important it was to council. I commend them for their fortitude to get this up and going through the challenges of now.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed our world as we know it,” Green said. “The health and well-being of our community is evolving every day and we are working closely with our local, state and federal partners to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people who live, work and invest here. As we continue to reset and readjust to this new way of life, I urge everyone to continue to shop local to help keep East Orange running strong.

“There are so many wonderful people who have stepped up to fill in the gaps for our neighbors in need. This crisis has demonstrated the overwhelming compassion we have for one another, and we are so grateful to everyone for their assistance. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger,” he added.