Mayor extends ‘Tough Love’ Shutdown to stamp out virus

EAST ORANGE, NJ — As the state of New Jersey begins to see the curve flatten, which is good news after weeks of quarantine and fearing the worst, residents are beginning to breathe more easily now as other states focus on their gradual reopenings. Though that is not yet the case in New Jersey, the state has seen some improvements, such as lower numbers of hospitalizations, infection cases and death rates.

After seeing clear signs of the tristate area being on the other side of the curve, the positive news doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone should collectively sigh in relief. East Orange Mayor Ted Green remains firm in urging residents to take heed, practice safety precautions and stay within their homes, despite the positive outcome the state is beginning to witness. As of April 27, East Orange had 1,385 positive cases and 117 confirmed deaths.

Wanting to continue the progress and prevent a setback, Green has announced that the “Tough Love” Shutdown, a Saturday and Sunday initiative that launched two weeks ago to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in East Orange, will continue until further notice.

Serious about doubling down, Green wants to further ensure the safety of residents within the city.

“I’m calling it the ‘Tough Love’ Shutdown because I want my residents to know we are taking these extra steps to protect their health and the health of those around them,” Green said. “Unless it’s an essential purpose like work, grocery shopping or outdoor fitness, I am telling our residents to stay home. It’s for their own good and the greater good of this community.”

The mayor’s measure kicked off Saturday, April 18, with members of the East Orange Police Department’s Enhanced Community Safety Team and city code and health inspectors showing up in full force to aggressively enforce Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order, as well as to impose federal health and safety guidelines on businesses, multiunit dwellings and residents. During the shutdown, all designated essential stores can remain open and residents may patronize them when necessary, but nonessential businesses have been forced to close.

Beginning the weekend of April 18 and 19, Green and his team maneuvered through each of the wards throughout the city to ensure businesses and individuals were following social distance guidelines, frequent cleaning recommendations and the wearing of appropriate personal protective equipment, such as face covers and gloves. Public health guidance was distributed in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole to businesses, multiunit residential dwellings, senior buildings, group homes and nursing facilities; and masks were given out to those who needed them. During that weekend, one business, which had been given repeated warnings, was closed by officials for failing to follow the issued guidelines.

“Right now, we are in the business of saving lives,” Green said.

Violators of the “Tough Love” Shutdown could face a summons and a fine of $250 or more. Violations include a nonessential business that is operating, a nonessential construction project, a business that is not practicing social distancing requirements, a business that is not allowing remote work for nonessential employees and a prohibited gathering of people.

Green urges residents to report local violations to the East Orange Police hotline at 973-266-5041 and to report a possible violation of any of Murphy’s executive orders via an online form at covid19.nj.gov/violation.