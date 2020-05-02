GRPD saves life of one of its own

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 around the world continues to rise, Glen Ridge’s total has risen as well. As of the morning of April 28, according to the New Jersey State Health Department, of the 13,148 cases in Essex County, 33 are in Glen Ridge. Seven people have died from complications of the virus. An update posted on the borough’s Facebook page on April 27 told residents to continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to the state, Essex County has the third most positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, following Bergen County and Hudson County. Within the county, Glen Ridge has the second fewest number of positive cases; only Essex Fells, with 18 cases and one death, has fewer. Newark has the most cases of the virus, with 5,075 people having tested positive and 349 deaths.

“These values are a count of individuals with a positive lab result for SARS-CoV-2 — COVID-19 — and town counts are based on the town assigned as their primary address within Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System,” the Glen Ridge statement read. “The town assignment may change upon investigation by local health departments, which may be responsible for a decrease in case counts.”

The post pointed out that it is likely the number of people who have been infected is much higher, because the state and county data accounts only for people who have been tested for COVID-19. People must be symptomatic to obtain a test, but not everyone who has the virus is necessarily symptomatic; others who are symptomatic may simply be quarantining at home without being tested.

One member of the Glen Ridge community who contracted the virus is Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts, who has worked for the GRPD since 2000. In a letter to borough residents, Glen Ridge Chief of Police Sheila Byron-Lagattuta said the green lights at the front of Public Safety Headquarters will be on 24 hours a day in support of Roberts.

“Rob is the face of the Glen Ridge Police Department,” she said in the statement on April 26. “Of his many duties throughout his career you may have seen him riding around town as one of our bicycle officers, he may have installed your infant’s car seat, or your children may know him through the DARE/LEAD program, where he is an instructor. Rob and his wife, Alice, have three beautiful children, and both live in and work for the borough. If you know him, you love him. His warm smile and willingness to be a friend, mentor and law enforcement officer has woven him deeply into the fabric of Glen Ridge.”

Roberts’ heart stopped on the morning of April 21 as a result of COVID-19. Other members of the GRPD responded to the 911 call, along with the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad. They transported him to Mountainside Hospital, where he is recovering.

“I would be remiss if I did not applaud the heroic efforts of Rob’s own police squad,” Byron-Lagattuta said in the statement. “Under the supervision of Sgt. Matthew Koc, after receiving swift and clear dispatching from Community Service Officer Gary Peters, Officers Anthony Re and Christopher Grogan answered the medical call for service during the morning hours of April 21. Their training and professionalism enabled them to perform life-saving measures on one of their own. The Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance soon joined them, and, together with our local medic unit, Rob was transported to Mountainside Medical Center.”