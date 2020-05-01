Clara Maass responds to crisis with aplomb

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact New Jersey, hospitals are working around the clock to care for those who are ill. Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville is doing its part, too.

“Our staff here inside the building are the true heroes that are supporting your loved ones in their time of need. We’ve gotten many donations from the community. The outpouring has been so tremendous and we cannot thank you enough,” said Mary Ellen Clyne, president and CEO of Clara Maass, in an April 13 statement delivered from behind her face mask.

While many are becoming ill with the coronavirus, others are still falling ill with other sicknesses. Clara Maass is working overtime to ensure patients who are sick with, say, heart disease and hospitalized, will not be exposed to the coronavirus.

“You’ll find in our emergency department, we work to keep those who are not feeling well separated from those patients who are having other types of emergent situations that are not in contact with the virus,” Clyne said. “To that end, we’ve set up two tents that we can fast-track patients who feel that they’re running a temperature, that they’re sick, and they’ll go into a different area where we’ll do an assessment outside in the tent with our health care providers.

“We have all the materials available to help you through this.”

Clyne also reminded everyone to follow the guidelines regarding social distancing and to wear face masks when out in public. She advised looking to online tutorials to make a face mask if a premade one is unavailable.

“Here at Clara Maass Medical Center, all of us want to ensure that you are taking the precautions that you need to for you and your family during these unprecedented times,” Clyne said. “I know that it’s hard and it’s difficult to be sequestered in your home. Please go out to breathe the fresh air, but please take all the appropriate precautions. Your health and welfare is so very important to us.”

And, most importantly, Clyne reminded: “If you need us, we’re right here.”