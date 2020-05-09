Online candidates forum for Orange City Council draws many viewers

ORANGE, NJ — In light of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the Orange Citizens Action Group held a forum for Orange City Council candidates online, via Zoom, on Saturday, May 2.

According to OCAG President Rev. Anthony Johnson, all 11 candidates were invited to participate, but only five candidates came.

“All 11 candidates were invited via three emailed invitations and an emailed press release. Five participated. Everyone received their emails requesting their participation. They’ve all gotten notices prior to the event,” Johnson told the Record-Transcript on May 4.

The five participating candidates were Dwight H. Holmes, Lynval James, Edward Marable Jr., Weldon Montague III and Kenneth Toussaint. The six candidates who did not participate in the forum were Joseph Juliano, Coram Rimes Jr., Clifford Ross, Adrienne Wooten, Quantavia Hilbert and Antoinette Hall.

The Record-Transcript was able to reach out to some of the remaining candidates and speak with them as well. The 11 candidates are vying for three open seats on the Orange City Council. Wooten is the sole incumbent running.

During the forum, each candidate made an opening statement, answered questions prepared by OCAG members and submitted by some of the 39 residents who watched the forum live, and gave closing statements. The questions covered a host of topics, including housing, city finances, policing and public safety, education, and other issues of concern to Orange voters.

Holmes opened the meeting with a statement regarding constituents being able to have a voice.

“My interest in running for councilman is mainly so that the residents, the constituents in the city of Orange Township, can have a voice on the council, as well as a vote on the council,” Holmes said. “My concern has always been that residents are not heard. With me, as a candidate as a councilman-at-large for the city of Orange, I will serve as that voice for all of the residents.

“This is a seed that has been dropped in me for some time and it is now coming into fruition, and I believe that as councilman-at-large, not just for a particular ward, but for this whole city at large, I would be instrumental in having the voices of the residents heard,” he continued. “I will be instrumental in ensuring that fiscal responsibility is happening in the city, and then, as the judicial aspect of the city government, I will serve the residents.”

In his opening statement, Marable led with his experience.

“The campaign slogan that you will see underneath my name on the ballot says, ‘The most qualified candidate.’ I submit that that is more than a slogan, it is actually true, and I am the most qualified candidate for three good reasons,” Marable said. “First, I have the experience. I have served eight years on the Orange City Council. I have been the president and the vice president of the Orange City Council. I have always placed the wants and needs of the issues related to Orange voters and Orange residents at the forefront. I was an effective City Council person. I have, on my Facebook page, listed video after video of prior council meetings in which you can watch my performance in action. I’m not related to promises but related to what you can see in terms of my performance.

“Secondly, I have a skill set. I am a licensed attorney and have been so for 25 years, both as a trial lawyer and as an appellate lawyer,” the former councilman continued. “Therefore, I bring a unique skill set to the Orange City Council that is much needed. I am a researcher who can present both in writing and orally. But much of that, which comes before the Orange City Council is sophisticated in nature and requires someone who has a skill set that is appropriate for those issues. Finally, I like to say that I have skin in the game. That’s the third reason I’m the most qualified candidate. What’s needed is that we have property tax stabilization in Orange. I have been a part of seven municipal budgets in the past, and if any of the candidates before you can make that happen, I can.”

Montague opened by listing his skill sets and experiences as well.

“I have over 25 years of community service in the city of Orange working with the Board of Education, working with kids and jobs,” Montague said. “But my main focus is tax stabilization. I want to support our public safety, and one of my great attributes is that I’m a great listener. A lot of people are going to tell you what they’re going to do, but what I like to do is listen. I like to find out what the citizens in Orange need and want, and I’m going to help them solve some of their needs and wants.”

After thanking the OCAG for inviting him to the forum, Toussaint said he wants to see a change in Orange.

“Today, I want to make the case to all of my neighbors in Orange that I am someone that can be trusted with your vote,” Toussaint said. “That means introducing legislation that reflects the needs of all of our residents. In addition, I would like to see work solely done for our residents as it relates to supermarket options in our town, as we have virtually nothing. As a licensed social worker with over 25 years of experience with reoccurring social problems in our community, on a group level and on an individual level, I’ve seen it all. I have a clear understanding of what our families, our seniors, our youth, our physically and mentally disabled are going through. I am an experienced public servant with over 25 years of experience, and I humbly ask for you to give me a chance to serve.”

In his opening remarks, James highlighted his future plans for the homeowners in the community.

“I’ve been an Orange resident for close to 30 years, and what motivated me to get involved in politics is because, when I look, I see what has taken place in the community, especially in the South Ward,” James said. “To me, it is not acceptable. When I came to America, the South Ward was like a champion. Today, the South Ward looks run down. The North Ward, the West Ward, all of these wards are running down. When I campaign and see what has taken place with these houses and we have city council members there for years, it’s a real disgrace. We need people in the council to speak up for our citizens and our homeowners. We need to go out and find help for homeowners. Don’t sit back in the council and just talk. We need help for the homeowners in the community. I need to give my service to the community, which I have the ability to do because I served on the public board for a couple years. I want to make positive decisions for the community. That is my passion right now towards the city of Orange.”

Unable to attend the forum, Juliano told the Record-Transcript that he plans on getting Orange back on track.

“I believe Orange residents should vote for me because I am a lifelong resident and voter,” Juliano said. “My late mother, Pat, was the first woman elected in 1976 to the Orange City Council. My mom was inducted in the National Women’s Hall of Fame with my late sister, Kathy, an accomplished artist, in 2019. Orange also has an awesome opportunity for redevelopment of our NYC Direct train stations. Through Gov. Murphy creating Opportunity Zones, this will encourage women and minority businesses to thrive and flourish. Abandoned and vacant properties will create a new tax credit proposal and grant resource for a new neighborhood at the transit village destinations. This is where Orange residents can live and work in the community. I am a retired Orange fire captain, a practicing chiropractor; promote scholarships for women at Rutgers, Essex County College, Montclair Art Museum, in my late mother and sister’s honor. My political experience started when my mom was working for McGovern for president in 1972. I had great joy in all of my late mother’s campaigns for Orange City Council. I wanted to run for city council in 2016 and lost. I am running again this year.

“This is my first statement on Transit Villages and Opportunity Zones,” he continued. “Imagine if the redevelopment took place. You would not believe that you’re in Orange anymore. You’ll see more valuable housing stock, a transportation hub, and great shopping and dining establishments. Elect me and we will attract more progress to our great city of Orange.”

Rimes told the Record-Transcript he wants to be a voice for Orange.

“I have been an Orange Township resident for 35 years and a retired corporate executive who worked 41 years with major corporations, the proprietor of Jaelin Management Personal Income Tax business since 1985 and an adjunct instructor at Rutgers School of Government since 2017,” Rimes said. “I have also been an Orange Housing Authority commissioner since 2008, served as board chairman, board treasurer and was the first commissioner to receive the National Commissioner Certification in the state of New Jersey.

“I am dedicated to making positive changes in the city of Orange and determined to be a voice for all its citizens. My goal is to maintain oversight and critical thinking within the government to ensure balanced budgets and strategic plans for a stable future,” he continued. “It is extremely important that the city of Orange is fiscally responsible to provide services for Orange residents. The budget process must be streamlined to allow it to be completed earlier to reduce the needs for several temporary budgets. I also plan to continue being critical, positive and a forward thinker and doer for the city of Orange. I believe it is extremely important to be an effective communicator while proactively working with the city administration, the citizens and the community to achieve the very best for Orange.”

Ross told the Record-Transcript that he intends to be involved in a number of issues.

“For the past 18 years, I have combined my corporate senior management experience with community service in Orange,” Ross said. “I have brought my skills in administration and mentoring as an insurance industry professional to the Orange Recreation Department as a supervisor of the city’s afterschool grade 6–9 program. I have also served as a guide to young aspiring small business owners in the Orange community. I am committed to moving Orange forward to a safe, beautiful and affordable place to live, grow and work.

“In my 25 years of service to the board, I have served as treasurer, parliamentarian, vice chairperson and chairperson,” he continued. “In 2018, I was elected as chairman of the Orange Democratic Committee, which informs voters on policy positions, voter registration and community involvement. I want to make a difference and bring economic growth and stabilization to the township for us all to live and grow together in a striving, diverse community. If elected, I would like to get involved with stabilization of taxes, enforce transparency and accountability, more community policing, improve and provide affordable housing, senior citizen outreach, among other things.”

Though unable to attend the forum, Wooten is confident she should be reelected to the council.

“I have demonstrated a high level of dedication to the community,” Wooten said. “My programmatic thrusts and problem resolution efforts on behalf of residents is unparalleled. I sponsored more quality-of-life and resident-centered legislation than any other councilperson in recent history. I advocated for the preservation of citizen involvement on City Council standing committees. I am a different kind of councilperson. I realize that the issues that we face in our community demand that councilpersons do more than just oversee the budget and the administration of the city.

“I understand the importance of advocating for resources on behalf of the community in the corporate and governmental sectors. I have coordinated pro bono legal services with private attorneys for senior residents on fixed incomes,” she continued. “Most importantly, I made it my practice to create direct connections with my residents. My door-to-door community meetings have allowed residents to communicate their ideas, criticisms and concerns in a more meaningful way. I am the only councilperson with constituent hotline answers, live 24/7, to address constituent concerns at no cost to the taxpayers. If reelected, I want to promote and help provide access to resources that will significantly improve the health of all Orange residents. ”

The other candidates who were unable to attend the forum, Hall and Hilbert, were contacted but declined to comment.