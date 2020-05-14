Warren wins re-election by a landslide

ORANGE, NJ — In the election on Tuesday, May 12, Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren won re-election against his five opponents by a landslide. Additionally, Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten won re-election and challengers Clifford Ross and Weldon Montague III won the remaining two open seats on the Orange City Council.

These results are unofficial and will remain so until verified by County Clerk Chris Durkin. As this election was conducted entirely by mail-in ballot, ballots may still be trickling in; any ballot with a postmark of May 12 or earlier will be counted.

In the mayoral election, Warren received 1,441 votes, or 58.34 percent. The runner-up, Councilwoman Donna Williams, received only approximately a third as many votes, with 451 votes, or 18.26 percent. Following them, Shawn Hunter received 273 votes, or 11.05 percent; Michael Jean Baptiste received 188 votes, or 7.61 percent; Rayfield Morton received 64 votes, or 2.59 percent; and Councilman Christopher Jackson received 42 votes, or 1.7 percent. There were 11 write-in votes.

In the city council election, in which 11 candidates were vying for just three open seats, Wooten, the sole incumbent running, garnered the most votes, with 1,053 votes, or 18.14 percent. Ross, who will fill the second open seat, received 941 votes, or 16.21 percent.

As for the third open seat, Montague currently is winning, but that could change as he is only one vote ahead of former Councilman Edward Marable Jr. Montague received 577 votes, or 9.94 percent, and Marable received 576 votes, or 9.92 percent.

The remaining results are as follows: Dwight Holmes received 546 votes, or 9.41 percent; Coram Rimes Jr. received 495 votes, or 8.53 percent; Antoinett Hall received 486 votes, or 8.37 percent; Quantavia Hilbert received 327 votes, or 5.63 percent; Lynval James received 313 votes, or 5.39 percent; Joseph Juliano received 280 votes, or 4.82 percent; and Kenneth Toussaint received 188 votes, or 3.24 percent. There were 22 write-in votes.