Irvington to now offer coronavirus testing to its residents

IRVINGTON, NJ — Now that the Garden State is gradually coming out of the lockdown brought on by COVID-19, many towns, Irvington among them, are making testing available for all residents.

Mayor Tony Vauss, who with the Irvington Municipal Council organized the testing, said he takes pride in adding extra protection for the town’s senior community while looking forward to more testing dates. Every Friday, all residents who wish to be tested can be. Testing takes place in the community room at 624 Nye Ave.; residents looking to be tested are instructed to enter the facility through the rear entrance.

“Yes, I am proud that, in addition to having our seniors tested in the township of Irvington, we were able to open up multiple sites to test our residents, starting with this testing site each and every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., where we can test up to 350 residents per Friday,” Vauss said. “In the future, I look forward to the mobile site and another testing location for our residents.”

All results will be reported to the Health Department.

No appointment is necessary. Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, though a prescription is required. Residents must bring a written prescription from their primary care doctor on the date of testing.

Medicare and Medicaid are accepted; Medicare and Medicaid recipients do not require a prescription.

Irvington residents are required to bring identifying documentation — such as a driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport, school ID, employment ID; and any document providing proof of Irvington residency, such as a photo ID, utility bill, or mail from an official agency — with them to the testing site on the date of testing, in addition to the prescription and an insurance card.

If residents do not have a primary doctor and cannot otherwise obtain a prescription, they are directed to contact Dr. Shahnaz Akhtar’s office for a telemedicine session at 201-339-1688 or 201-339-2584.