East Orange honors former mayor during Memorial Day ceremony

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange honored veterans, especially those who gave their lives while in the armed forces, on Memorial Day, as well as former Mayor Thomas H. Cooke Jr., who died May 18.

“I am honored to be standing here this morning,” Mayor Ted Green said at the ceremony, which was livestreamed to maintain social distancing. “I’d also like to acknowledge the entire Cooke family, who is here where we’ll be honoring a great man today. I want to thank everyone for being here today. This Memorial Day in particular, we are especially reminded of those who, like many of our front-line workers today, risk their lives to protect others.

“John F. Kennedy once said, ‘As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.’ Memorial Day is not just about the ceremony, it’s about remembering the sacrifices of these men and women and never take for granted the lives we have,” he continued. “This public health crisis has really forced us to adjust how we gather together to honor holidays, traditions and milestones in our lives. But it has never taken away our ability to celebrate and carry on. For the first time in our lives, we all are fighting a common enemy, and it is important that we protect each other. The best way we can honor our brave and fallen heroes, individuals such as Ron Ridick and the honorable Thomas Cooke, we have to make sure that regardless of what our differences are, we have to cherish the moment. Today, I want us to count our blessings and give glory to our most high.”

After the presentation of the wreath by the East Orange Honor Guard, Green gave Cooke’s family an award in honor of their father.

“He would have been very grateful to receive this award,” Cooke’s son, Thomas Cooke III, said on his behalf. “I just want you to know he always looked out for veterans. He worked at the Veterans Administration in East Orange for several years; he also volunteered his time and effort to reevaluate veterans for their disability benefits for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy. And I’d just like to thank the mayor, who’s someone we will always support. The Cooke family will always support Ted Green and his efforts here in the city of East Orange. I’d like to thank everyone for being here, Thank you.”

Cooke’s daughter, Julia, honored her father with heartfelt words.

“I’d just like to thank the city of East Orange and Mayor Green. Thank you so much for honoring my dad,” she said. “I just want to say one thing: He also supported the Muslim community, as well. I’d like to thank each and every one of you for the effort of honoring my dad. I took care of him for four years. Mayor Green, you’re right. We are family. Our kids went to your karate school, and you’ve taken care of them. We are family and we will support you forever and we thank you.”