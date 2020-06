This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Due to COVID-19 regulations, the typical celebrations for graduating high school seniors have had to be put on hold. But East Orange officials organized a creative way to celebrate the scholars. The East Orange Graduation Caravan traveled throughout the entire city on Saturday, June 13, giving the community the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate members of the Class of 2020.

Photos Courtesy of Connie Jackson