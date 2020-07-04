Irvington multiagency task force takes action against fireworks disturbances

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Lately, the sounds of fireworks have been plaguing numerous areas in the tristate area. Complaints about the nightly fireworks annoyance can be found splashed all over news outlets, voiced on social media platforms and heard within households. But in Irvington, Mayor Tony Vauss and the Department of Public Safety have decided to take action.

Due to the loud disturbances, Vauss announced the creation of a multiagency task force to combat the legal and illegal use, transport and distribution of fireworks.

Addressing concerns about fireworks disturbances within the township through a detailed video, which was posted on social media on June 26, Vauss said the task force is looking into the recent fireworks disturbances.

According to Vauss, the task force comprises members of the Irvington Fire Department, the Irvington Department of Public Safety and Vauss. They have joined forces to tackle this problem together. Task force members have been reporting to the scene where fireworks have been set off and inspecting the area, as well as taking accounts from residents.

Residents are understandably concerned about the loud explosions.

Huddled together with officers and the Department of Public Safety Director, Vauss gave direction to officers.

“For the rest of the night, we’re going to break everybody down into areas,” Vauss said. “The director is going to let you know what areas everyone will be broken down into. In that way, you can respond to something because they’re already in that zone.”

Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers also instructed officers to keep a watchful eye.

“We’re going to monitor that area throughout the night and respond to those concerns accordingly,” Bowers said.

To the huddle of officers, Vauss discussed the mission.

“People are calling and complaining. Rightfully so,” Vauss said. “We just have to make sure we do our part. It’s not so much to be confrontational, because I don’t want anyone to be confrontational, but we want people to stop. We want people to come, and we want to tell them we want them to stop, and, if they persist, then we’ll have to do something.”

Bowers commended officers for their dedication to solving this issue.

“You guys did a good job tonight,” he said. “You guys see what we’re up against, and the residents are complaining and are concerned, but it’s our job to quell those concerns.”