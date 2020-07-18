Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County and the township of Irvington teamed up July 9 to distribute food to county residents in need. Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss and Anthony Puglisi County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., COVID-19, Essex County Freeholders, FEATURED, Irvington Board of Education, Irvington Municipal Council, Irvington Police Department, Mayor Tony Vauss, Tracy Bowers County distributes food in Irvington to those in need added by Editor on July 18, 2020View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
COMMENTS