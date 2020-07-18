WOHS 2020 graduates get their day in the sun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange High School Class of 2020 finally had the opportunity to don their robes and walk for graduation on July 9 in Suriano Stadium.

With Gov. Phil Murphy’s allowance for socially-distanced graduations, the administrative team at the high school began preparations for an outdoor ceremony to be held in Suriano Stadium on July 8. The ceremony was changed to July 9 after weather warnings indicated rain. The students officially graduated on June 23 in a virtual ceremony.

Three separate ceremonies were held, divided by last name. More than two-thirds of the graduates returned to attend the outdoor event and were allowed to bring two family members with them. The 88-degree weather under a hot summer sun did not deter the cheery mood of students and their families.