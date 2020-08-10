Irvington’s monthly farmers market brings fresh produce

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington is holding a monthly Fresh Farmers Market event to help feed residents during the pandemic, which still plagues the tristate area as well as the nation. Though it isn’t a free food distribution event, the Fresh Farmers Market is designed to provide residents with fresh fruit and vegetables. For the monthly event, the Irvington Department of Health and Senior Services provides information and music while residents have the chance to purchase produce from local growers and food vendors.

“We came up with the idea to bring a farmers market to the township of Irvington last year in an effort to make available fresh fruits and vegetables for the community,” Health Department Director Sonia Whyte said on July 31. “So, this is our second year having a farmers market in the township. However, this is our new location, on Springfield Avenue and Park Place.

“The farmers market is held at the Veterans Monument Park on Springfield Avenue at the corner of Park Place the last Thursday of every month,” she continued. “The next dates for the market are Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m.”

Whyte praised the town’s source of fresh produce.

“The farmer is Vacchiano Farms,” Whyte said. “We do invite social service agencies to participate by tabling during the market along with food and other merchandise vendors. The monthly event is sponsored by Irvington Department of Health and Senior Services and the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

“The farmers market is for the community to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, and the community will have an opportunity to purchase merchandise from local vendors,” she continued.

Whyte also discussed the grab-and-go program for senior citizens and the disabled.

“Currently, we have a grab-and-go program, which includes food distribution for senior citizens and the disabled through the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corporation, 346 16th Ave., under the direction of Executive Director Deborah Smith Simpkins.”

The township is also providing for younger residents this summer. Eligible are children 18 years and younger, and adults 19 years of age and over who participate in a public/private nonprofit school program for the mentally or physically disabled. The Summer Food Service grab-and-go program runs through Aug. 21, with free breakfast and lunch being served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations are the Chris Gatling Recreation Center, Chancellor Playground, Raymond Burgess Memorial Park, Center Playground, 40th Street Playground, Orange Park, Eberhardt Park, Crescent Lane, Harvest International PCC, Parkway Playground, Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp, Maplecrest Park, Florence Avenue School, University Elementary School, Burch Charter School and Irvington Park.

For both the Fresh Farmers Market and the grab-and-go Summer Food Service Program, Whyte said safety measures are being taken, with masks and social distancing being required.

“We feel very strongly about helping the community during these unprecedented times,” Whyte said. “We are steadfast in ensuring that the community’s needs are met. Not just now, but always.”

Photos Courtesy of Sonia Whyte