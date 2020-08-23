Backbone of the Irvington community lies in Hudley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The township of Irvington means a great deal to its residents. The town possesses rich history and culture, and has produced many great individuals. One of those great individuals is longtime Irvington resident October Hudley, who is now serving the township as a council member.

“Currently, I am employed as an Irvington municipal councilperson serving as first vice president,” Hudley said on Aug.17. “I am the chairperson for the Legal, Recreation, and Ad-Hoc committees, which includes technology, health, licensing and permits, and cable TV. I also serve on the finance, ABC, grants reviews, parking, traffic and bus stops, public safety, and towing committees. I was hired by the Irvington Board of Education and retired after 34 years of service as the library media specialist at Grove Street School.”

Now in her second term serving as council first vice president, Hudley is drawn to helping residents of her community. She also never forgets where it all started for her.

“My parents moved to Irvington in 1972 to pursue their dreams to become homeowners,” Hudley said. “I attended Grove Street Elementary School, Myrtle Avenue School and Frank H. Morrell High School, known today as Irvington High School. At the age of 14, my first place of employment was Speedy Summer Program under the umbrella of Irvington Parks and Recreation. I was assigned to work at Grove Street Elementary School for the summer program. I had an awesome time working with children, creating projects using arts and crafts.

“It was a pleasure growing up in Irvington, where the ‘community cop’ named Bob and the local crossing guard, Mrs. Carter, were friendly to the children,” she continued. “I also loved Pete and Mr. Abels, who were the local store owners and also were considered family because they would spend time to talk to the children and residents of the community. Once I graduated from Irvington High School, my dream was to one day become a teacher and hopefully teach in the township of Irvington.”

Regarding her time as a councilperson, Hudley said that every job has its pluses and minuses.

“It’s not a struggle serving as a councilperson,” Hudley said. “With any position, it comes with ups and downs, some good and bad. I am fortunate to be in a position to address residents’ concerns and provide solutions.”

As a councilperson, Hudley spent a great deal of time outdoors this past weekend, doing what she does best — serving the community in any capacity she can.

“I started my weekend by attending a memorial service for an Irvington resident who will truly be missed,” Hudley said. “I made phone calls to follow up on residents to provide them with information requested. The weather was beautiful, so I decided to take out my bike and ride around the neighborhood. I attended block parties and birthday parties given by Irvington residents. While on my travels, I was able to ride throughout the town to speak and greet the residents, whom I truly love.

“While doing so, I was also able to register some people to vote,” she continued. “I stopped by local businesses to chat with owners and former students. The highlight of my night was attending a Girls Night Out given by a local resident. We watched outdoor movies and afterwards had fun singing karaoke songs.

“I’m accessible to the residents to provide them with resources. I assist with the food drives and grab-and-go meals, and deliver food packages to many residents, help with community cleanup, bookbag giveaway, toy drives and senior casino night,” she added.

Concerning voter registration, Hudley stressed the importance of voting this November.

“Due to the pandemic, we need people to vote in order to obtain resources for the township,” Hudley said. “I anticipate having a large turnout of votes for the upcoming November presidential 2020 election.”

Aiding her community as a councilperson means a great deal to her.

“The feeling is fulfilling, gratifying, encouraging and heartwarming,” Hudley said. “It is a rewarding ministry. Everything I’ve been through has absolutely been worth it in the end. I am humbly grateful to be in the position to serve people and look forward to the years to come.”

Photos Courtesy of October Hudley