SOMSD to begin school year virtually

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Four days after the South Orange–Maplewood School District presented its fall reopening plan, with three options to choose from as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent the normal back-to-school fanfare September would usually bring, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing New Jersey school districts to begin the year virtually to address safety concerns. The district adjusted its plan and announced Aug. 14 that all students in the SOMSD will be participating in online learning through the first marking period, which runs until Nov. 12.

“Ideally, we would like to provide an in-person learning environment beginning this September; however, we are facing a situation that is far from ideal,” Superintendent Ronald Taylor said in a letter to the community. “We prefer to err on the side of caution and begin the year with significant improvements to our virtual-learning model under our new learning management system, Canvas. Also, after reviewing the survey results, we feel that this shift will allow for far more live instruction/student-teacher engagement for all.”

In November, when the district begins in-person learning, there will be three options for families. All-virtual learning will continue for those who choose it; hybrid options will also go into effect.

The hybrid model for preschool, elementary and middle schools will see students split into three groups. Each group will have at least two four-hour days of in-person learning and three days of at least 60 minutes of live interaction with a teacher; they will have three additional hours of remote-learning activities. The third group will receive additional in-person learning geared toward English language learners and special education students.

In the hybrid model for Columbia High School, students will use a mostly virtual phase-in approach. High schoolers will be divided into cohorts like younger students, but instead of being in class will have in-person check-ins every two weeks. When not in the building, students will have synchronous live instruction with teachers. A CHS cohort will have additional in-person learning for ELL and special education.

Virtual-only students will follow the same synchronous learning schedule as hybrid students but will not attend class or check-ins at the school buildings.

There are extensive health and safety rules that must be followed when students and staff are in the school buildings, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

“Short face-covering breaks for students may be incorporated into the schedule as feasible, but only when social distancing can be maintained,” the plan reads. “Recommended time for face-covering breaks is no more than 5 minutes indoors, ideally with windows open, and no more than 10 minutes outdoors.”

To ensure social distancing is followed, students will be assigned building entrances and exits. Physical guides, such as tape on the floors, sidewalks and walls, will create one-way routes in hallways that are spaced 6 feet apart.

Extracurricular activities, with the exception of some athletics, will be significantly diminished to allow for cleaning time. The district has canceled assemblies, field trips and all other large gatherings. External community organizations cannot use district facilities.

Regarding transportation, face coverings must be worn by all students who take the bus to school, and a transportation aide will be assigned to each bus. The aides will periodically wipe down surfaces. Buses will also be disinfected each time they return to the bus yard.

The district is partnering with the South Mountain YMCA to offer child care to families that need it most. Scholarships will be available for families that are eligible; capacity will be limited to keep group sizes small and to allow for social distancing.

“We know that many families will need a place for their child to have access to technology for virtual learning, to be able to participate in STEAM-based enrichment activities, a place for physical play and important social interactions, all under the supervision of strong mentors,” the plan reads.

In addition to the coronavirus-related health and safety, SOMSD’s reopening plan focuses on social and emotional wellness. Recognizing the importance of addressing the challenges that virtual learning and isolation can cause, the district will provide resources for families.

In a message to the community, Superintendent Ronald Taylor said the plan is flexible should the state provide more guidelines.

“We are living in unprecedented times and must remain flexible,” he said. “As guidelines and orders change from local, state and federal authorities, our district will adjust. But rest assured, our focus will always remain on doing what’s best for students and staff.”