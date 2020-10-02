New BA excited to be working in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — While the first day of school often brings some anxiety to new students, the same is also true of new teachers and staff members. David DiPisa got to work through any first-day jitters this past summer, when the Nutley Board of Education unanimously appointed him as business administrator and board secretary.

DiPisa comes to Nutley from the Bergenfield Public Schools, where he served as business administrator from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked in Lyndhurst — where he lives with his spouse and three daughters — beginning in 2009, first serving as general services coordinator and then as business administrator and board secretary. DiPisa earned an undergraduate degree from William Paterson University and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

“Nutley was in close proximity to my home and an excellent school district. I am very fortunate to be employed here,” DiPisa told the Nutley Journal. “My experiences and interactions with various people is always an advantage. With the past 10 years as a business administrator, it helps with daily challenges that occur in a school district.”

Though he has worked in the private sector, DiPisa is no stranger to school environments, having been in several as a student, educator and administrator.

“I grew up in Lyndhurst, N.J., and still reside there. What I remember growing up as a child in Lyndhurst are the values and relationships, which still exist in Nutley,” DiPisa said. “My career in schools started in high school as a summer worker, then a substitute teacher, board member and now business administrator. Throughout that time, my experiences with everyone at every level has given me a great working knowledge of a school district. My private sector experience for over 25 years only enhances the school experience.”

Superintendent of Schools Julie Glazer agrees that DiPisa will bring good things to the district.

“We were immediately impressed with Mr. DiPisa’s depth of experience and knowledge,” Glazer said in a press release. “We envision him bringing stability and leadership to the business office, as well as supporting the Board of Education in their objective to ensure proper policies, processes and resources to achieve district goals, all through the lens of financial sustainability.”

In his new roles in Nutley, DiPisa will be responsible for contributing to student achievement through the efficient administration of the district’s business affairs in a manner that will provide the best possible educational services with the financial resources available.

“My role as business administrator consists of being in charge of everything in our district that is noneducational in nature, including the financials and facilities,” DiPisa said. “The board secretary has responsibilities with the board members’ compliance with state law and facilitating meeting agenda, minutes and notifications, among a variety of other topics. The days as a business administrator are certainly not dull, and it is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week responsibility.”

DiPisa has gained acclaim as business administrator, serving as president of the Bergen County Association of Business Administrators from 2018 to 2019.

But it’s not all work for DiPisa — for the past 38 years he has also volunteered as a coach in recreation sports leagues.

Here’s to DiPisa helping to coach Nutley Public Schools through this challenging school year.