So far so good, reports superintendent

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge School District Superintendent Dirk Phillips updated the Glen Ridge Board of Education on the district’s reopening at the board’s Sept. 21 meeting, saying that having students in the school buildings on a rotating schedule several days a week has worked so far.

“It’s been great to have students and staff back in the buildings,” Phillips said at the meeting. “They’ve been following protocol, and parents have been active in notifying us about any potential issues. Things have worked well as far as the safety and health of our students and staff are concerned.”

Middle and high school students who attend Glen Ridge High School have not been participating in the hybrid schedule, because the HVAC system at GRHS was not sufficient enough to allow it. They have been attending school virtually, with a plan to return to the building on Oct. 5. The ventilation system is being updated, and Phillips said at the meeting that administrators are hoping it will be finished in time. The possibility remains that the work could delay opening the building; at the time of the meeting, Phillips was not yet sure if this would be the case.

“They’re a little concerned about getting the parts in a timely manner,” he said. “It’s something that we’re watching. We’re hoping that they’re going to expedite that order and make sure that we’re ready for Oct. 5.”

Phillips also said the district will give students who have greater need the option of attending school in person every day, instead of hybrid learning. Social-distancing guidelines will still be followed.

“At Ridgewood Avenue School, we decided to offer the option of students who have greater need to attend on a daily basis,” Phillips said. “It’s not going to impact any of our safety protocols. We’re still going to be able to social distance in the classroom. That’s something that we made sure that we weren’t making any significant changes to.”

The district administration has been careful to follow safety guidelines so schools don’t have to be closed.

“There have been several school districts that have had COVID cases in the buildings, which has resulted in them shutting down the district,” Phillips said. “We want to make sure that we’re operating as safely as possible.”