Firefighters race in full gear to raise funds for RWJBarnabas Health

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A group of Bloomfield firefighters gathered on the track at Foley Field on Oct. 3 to participate in the Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk, raising money for RWJBarnabas Health’s Emergency Response Fund. They ran all 3.1 miles in full gear, racing one another 12 laps around the track.

The event, which is virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continues through Oct. 25. The New Jersey Devils hockey team is a partner in the fundraiser. So far, the BFD has raised $880. All of the money raised goes to front-line workers and health emergency services.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic