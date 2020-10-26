Two decades of helping those affected by domestic violence

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gov. Christine Todd Whitman signed Gerri Krimmel’s volunteer paperwork in 2000, making Krimmel a member of West Orange’s Domestic Violence Response Team. Six New Jersey governors and two decades later, Krimmel has retired from the team, leaving a legacy of helping people in town who are experiencing domestic violence.

It was her own family history that originally inspired Krimmel to want to help.

“I came on because my grandmother was a victim,” Krimmel said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Oct. 16. “My grandfather was a son of a gun. But back then, there wasn’t really anything she could do.”

DVRT volunteers must take an 80-hour certification course. There is someone on call at all times, with volunteers taking six- or 12-hour shifts. When a domestic violence call went to the West Orange Police Department during one of her shifts, Krimmel would meet the victim at WOPD headquarters.

“We would sit with the victim and give them the option of telling us what happened or not,” Krimmel said. “We wouldn’t try to sway them one way or the other, but we would talk about the benefits of getting a temporary restraining order.”

She would talk to victims who had called the police, whether they wanted to share what happened to them or not. Victims never knew Krimmel’s last name, though occasionally she would respond to a call and recognize the victim.

“Sometimes it would be someone I knew,” she said. “I would still offer to help, say, ‘You don’t have to talk to me, but if you want to you can.’ The police officer would leave, and even if they didn’t want to talk I would still give resources.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence from a partner, which can include slapping, shoving and pushing. One in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by a partner. One in four women and one in seven men have been victims of severe physical violence, which can include beating, burning and strangling.

In New Jersey, the NCADV says that 26.2 percent of women and 29.3 percent of men have experienced partner violence. Krimmel said she responded to more calls from male victims than female victims.

“Husbands can be beat up by their wives, and they won’t fight back,” she said. “A lot of times alcoholism is a factor, which was the case with my grandfather.”

In a six- or 12-hour shift, whether it was during the day or overnight, Krimmel would usually receive one call. Sometimes she would get two. Once, the victim left before she even got to the police station.

“I used to say, ‘The town is pretty safe; I don’t get many calls,’” Krimmel said.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on normal life for the last seven months, the DVRT is still operational, with volunteers now offering support over the phone. For more information about joining the team, call 973-325-4025 or email the WOPD Criminal Investigations Division at cid@wopd.org.

“You have to know what to expect,” Krimmel said. “You have to be a listener and be able to sit back.”

Krimmel is also on the board of the West Orange Scholarship Fund, and she and her husband have both volunteered on the first aid squad and the CERT team.

“We felt it was our duty to volunteer and help people. Twenty years is a while,” she said. “Someone else can take over now.”